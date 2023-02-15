These are the smartphones that will receive Samsung One UI 5.1 in Spain

- Advertisement -

Samsung has announced the availability of One UI 5.1, which was just introduced with the Galaxy S23 series at Galaxy Unpacked 2023. With One UI 5.1, Galaxy devices will offer a more visually appealing interface with new features that allow for more creativity and customization for a more comfortable experience. The One UI 5.1 software update has started rolling out to the following Galaxy devices:

Galaxy S22 series includes Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra.

Galaxy S21 series includes the Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, and S21 FE models.

Galaxy S20 series includes Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE and S20 FE 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

Software updates for additional Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, will be available in the coming weeks. At the moment, there is no information about the arrival of this update to other smartphones.

What’s new in One UI 5.1 Galaxy users now have greater flexibility to create professional-quality photos with Expert RAW features, now available directly as part of the Galaxy Camera app. Simply select ‘More’ when taking a photo to capture high-quality images in RAW format. In addition, the AI-powered Enhanced Image Remaster automatically improves deteriorating details in images by enhancing brightness, sharpening details, and performing color corrections even in backlit scenes. It also removes unwanted shadows and reflections for the perfect photo.[5]. New navigation enhancements also make it easier than ever to find photos within the Gallery app and create shared family albums. Simply tap a person’s face in a photo to search for more images, while the Gallery app searches for faces of loved ones to recommend and create family photo albums. Samsung has introduced new options with which to understand how devices are used and make recommendations in this regard. For example, the new Dynamic Weather Widget analyzes current conditions and creates a custom layout that reflects the weather.

Modes and Routines have also been expanded to allow for custom wallpapers, ringtones, touch sensitivity, and fonts that can customize specific activities for added convenience. One UI 5.1 also improves the Smart Suggestions widget by adding the ability to recommend Spotify songs and playlists based on users’ activities, such as selecting music for road trips or chill-out songs. Samsung has also developed One UI to achieve greater integration and connectivity across the mobile ecosystem and has introduced features that support this mission. Users can enjoy a connected ecosystem through their mobile and PC with expanded Multi Control between Galaxy Book and smartphones. This allows users to share their Galaxy Book’s mouse, keyboard or trackpad not only with their Galaxy tablet, but now also with select Galaxy phones, allowing them to copy and paste text and drag and drop images from one device to another seamlessly, as if they were a single device. In addition, Link to Windows allows users to browse Samsung Internet on their phones to continue accessing the same pages on their PC without any hassle.[10]. These pages can also be opened from one device to another, which makes day-to-day much easier.