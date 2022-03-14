These are the Samsung phones that will receive the camera improvements of the Galaxy S22 with One UI 4.1

As is often the case, newcomers are the privileged ones when it comes to benefiting from different software improvements, and that is what has happened with the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 when landing in the Korean catalog. Mobile phones to the latest in power but also in software that have had photographic functions that until now were exclusive.

But Samsung has already confirmed that those software improvements that do not expressly depend on the hardware of the phones (and therefore do not have to be trapped in the Galaxy S22) will reach more models of the brand. And by the way, you indicated what will come to each of them so we already know what the distribution will look like once One UI 4.1 begins to roll out among Korean mobiles.

One UI 4.1 will bring the following improvements to Samsung

One UI 4.1 has been released with the Samsung Galaxy S22 and, despite the fact that it does not incorporate a huge number of new features, it does improve its predecessor in certain aspects. Samsung’s new layer version improves stability, adds features like customizable virtual RAM and it also allows better access to cameras for applications such as Instagram, Snapchat or TikTok.

But this time what interests us most is what it has to do with photographic functions Well, One UI 4.1 will serve so that various functions of the Samsung Galaxy S22 reach more models of the brand. Now we know what functions they are and what mobiles they will arrive. Let’s see.

Night Portrait Improvements

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S20

Samsung GalaxyNote 20

Samsung Galaxy ZFold 2

Samsung Galaxy ZFold 3

Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 5G

Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 3

pet recognition

Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung GalaxyNote 20

Samsung Galaxy ZFold 2

Samsung Galaxy ZFold 3

Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 5G

Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 3

Change portrait lighting in edit

Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy ZFold 2

Samsung Galaxy ZFold 3

Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 5G

Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 3

Portrait mode in video with the telephoto lens

Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy ZFold 3

Improved director’s view

Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy ZFold 3

Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 3

Snapchat Integration

Galaxy S21

Expert RAW mode

Samsung’s Expert RAW mode is not from the Galaxy S22 but from the Galaxy S21. Specifically, it came aboard the 2021 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the manufacturer then promised that it would land on more brand terminals. Now we finally know what they will be, in addition to the Galaxy S22 that already incorporate it as standard. They will be next.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – in March

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra – first half of 2022

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – first half of 2022

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 – first half of 2022

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 – in April

Via | SamMobile