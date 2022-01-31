Google is the most used search engine in the world, so it’s no surprise that it also gets a lot of requests to remove content. Because of this, Google publishes once a year its annual transparency report, where he shares the number of times countries around the world have asked him to remove content and there are certain recurrences worth reviewing carefully.

Surfshack has revealed the countries that most ask Google to remove content

Via surf shack

Given the recurring points in the report, VPN company Surfshack set out to analyze those files to determine which government agencies most frequently request Google to remove content and why.

To get to the answer to these questions, the VPN company had to filter Google’s transparency document by location, the volume of requests between 2011-2020, the volume of searches only present in 2020, and the main reason for the requests in each country.

Where can you request to remove content on Google?

Before we talk about the data that Surfshark obtained, it is important that you know that such requests can be made to Google through Google Docs, Google Play, Gmail, Maps, Photos, Ads and YouTube.

And yes, the product that dominates takedown request surveys is YouTube. In 2020, it reached the figure of 19,775 requests, surpassing Google searches, which reached 19,198 requests.

The country that most requests to remove content and figures from others

Well, what is the country that has sent the most requests? The answer is this: Russia. In fact, it has been the country that has sent the most requests to remove content in the last decade, reaching 123,606 requests in total. The most frequent reason that you usually use in every three requests is this: national security.

The United States has also sent a large number of requests (9,627) with defamation, whether verbal or written, being the main reason for their requests.

A curious case is China, which in the last ten years has only made 1,252 requests, and one in four requests is for the same reason: violence.

At this point we could ask ourselves if there is any frequent cause that makes countries request to remove content, and we answer yes and it is defamation. Being the least common causes: religion (Pakistan), fraud (Canada), violence (China) and criticism of the government (Thailand and Vietnam).

And is Google the only one receiving these requests?

Twitter also frequently receives requests to remove content and produces similar transparency reports. However, keep in mind that Google doesn’t dominate everything according to those reports.

Well, there are times when the company cannot remove anything because the owner of the content had already removed it. On the other hand, sometimes they ask you to “remove internet content” and even Google couldn’t do that.