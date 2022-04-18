These are the Realme that will be updated to Android 12 and Realme UI 3.0 before the end of June

Realme UI 3.0 was presented and began to be distributed in the manufacturer’s market back in October, although only a few models received the update in the first batch. The update continued during the following months until the first third of the year was completed and now the eastern brand has published your update plan for the following months of this 2022.

The layer is the one that runs on Android 12, so the announcement of its arrival also anticipates the jump from Android 11 to Android 12 for these phones, and we can see some of the best sellers of the last generation, including some of the current ones that arrived somewhat further behind. It all started with the Realme GT 5G and will conclude sometime next June withamong others, the Realme X3 SuperZoom update.

Updates to Realme UI 3.0 and Android 12 until June

As we have already mentioned on occasion, Realme UI 3.0 turns its design around which he renames as Fluid Space Design and which he provides with a greater space between elements that they take advantage of to increase in size. The layer also becomes more customizable while we can adapt the Always On mode to our liking.

In addition, the optimization of the new version of Realme UI brings with it less battery drain for brand phones and performance is improved. Realme itself speaks of 10% more efficiency when opening apps, which should be a good step forward for phones that are updated to that layer.

The first models have already been updated, starting with the Realme GT that was the starting gun last October 2021, and now Realme has announced dates for the following deployments between now and the end of the second quarter of 2022. Or what is the same, until next June. The roadmap is as follows:

April 2022

Realme 8i

Realme 8 5G

Realme Narzo 30 5G

May 2022

Realme X7 5G

Realme 9i

June 2022

Realme X3

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Realme 9 5G

More information | Realme