We’re just hours away from the start of pre-orders for the new Apple Watch, but Apple has yet to reveal details about Apple Watch Series 7 pricing and settings. After the Apple Watch Series 7 listings appeared on Amazon earlier today, Jon prosser has now shared a list with the official prices of the Series 7.
These are the prices of the Apple Watch Series 7 of each …
$ 399 for the 41mm version and $ 429 for the 45mm version
As you would expect, the prices are basically the same as the Apple Watch Series 6, which is still currently available on Apple’s website. The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available at a starting price of $ 399 for the aluminum version of 41 mm, while the version of 45 mm it will cost $ 429.
Note that there is also an increase of $ 100 for each aluminum model if you choose the version with a cell phone. Those who want an Apple Watch Series 7 from stainless steel more elegant will have to pay $ 499 or more, while the titanium versions will start at $ 799.