These are the prices of the Apple Watch Series 7 of each …

$ 399 for the 41mm version and $ 429 for the 45mm version

As you would expect, the prices are basically the same as the Apple Watch Series 6, which is still currently available on Apple’s website. The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available at a starting price of $ 399 for the aluminum version of 41 mm, while the version of 45 mm it will cost $ 429.

Note that there is also an increase of $ 100 for each aluminum model if you choose the version with a cell phone. Those who want an Apple Watch Series 7 from stainless steel more elegant will have to pay $ 499 or more, while the titanium versions will start at $ 799.