These are the passwords to services that Spaniards forget the most

We live in a world where have become everyday. Whether it is because we want to check the mail, watch a movie on Netflix or access our virtual bank, the identification keys are the most important thing, since without them you will not be able to access or enjoy any service. Although there are some passwords that we more than usual. Or this is what emerges from the latest study carried out by NordPass and where we can see which are the passwords that forget the most. And the truth is that, even if you think the password is safer, if you don’t remember it, you won’t be able to do much with it. Yes, we have all forgotten a password from time to time, but there are some that we tend to forget more than usual. And through a study carried out by NordPass we can learn more details. Gmail, the password most forgotten by Spaniards The study focused on the passwords that are frequently forgotten by examining the search behavior of users. To do this, NordPass collected keywords associated with password resets in order to calculate how often users Googled that information each month. Through this data, they have been able to compile the information for the last 12 months, and there are some interesting surprises. As they indicate in the publication ” During the study we used Google search data to find out which websites or applications had people giddy with their passwords. We took a close look at categories such as social networks, email and entertainment to see which had the most searches for forgotten passwords.” Thanks to this, we have been able to find out which are the passwords that Spaniards forget the most, with Gmail in the first place. We leave you the complete list: GmailInstagramOutlookWindowsFacebookGoogleSpotifyNetflixApple IDSony PlayStation Curiously, if we go to the United States, the metrics vary completely. First is Apple ID and second is Instagram. The reason is as simple as that the use of the bitten apple company’s products in Spain is almost anecdotal, while in the United States it is the most widely used operating system. Proof of this is that in Italy, a country where sales of the iPhone and other Apple products are not excessively high either, and we see that their top 10 most forgotten passwords belong to almost the same applications as in Spain. So, it is clear that the passwords that are most forgotten are those of the most used . And most likely it is because we have the keys saved and, when for whatever reason they have been deleted, we do not remember them. >