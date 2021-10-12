These are the news that will reach the WhatsApp Plus APK in 2022

WhatsApp It continues to be one of the free apps from where everyone connects to talk about various topics. It is in such a way that just by having the number of your friend or family member, you can share from photos, videos, GIFs, memes to complex documents in Word or PDF .

Nevertheless, WhatsApp does not have various functions that are already present in WhatsApp Plus . For example, in the latter you can activate airplane mode so that they never see you as connected, as well as check the status of your contacts as many times as you want and without them knowing.

What is it WhatsApp Plus and why is its version 2022 expected? The free APK is very similar to the Facebook platform, but that in it you can run and activate more tools including changing the color of the entire app. ANDhe 2022 is a key year since the application will present more advanced changes to the original WhatsApp.

WHAT NEWS WILL WHATSAPP PLUS 2022 BRING?

According WABeta Info WhatsApp will implement in the next updates an infinity of features that will arrive first to WhatsApp Plus . So keep in mind these details of the following APK in 2022:

WhatsApp Plus is expected to have a system to paralyze audio recordings or voice notes. That way you can not only pause them, but also listen to them if you didn’t like them.

Another feature that is yet to come are the messages that disappear as soon as they are seen in less than 24 hours. That way when a contact of yours reviews what you wrote, it will self-destruct.

These are some functions that WhatsApp Plus currently enjoys and that could change in 2022. (Photo: MAG)

New topics. Another detail that WhatsApp Plus always has is that its themes are completely updated, that way you can put an animated background on your screen or decorate it to your liking with more colors.

Downloading photos that are only seen once. At the moment WhatsApp Plus only has the function to see the disappearing image again, but it is expected that by 2022 it will already have a much more worked tool.

WHATSAPP PLUS WHERE TO DOWNLOAD WITHOUT PROBLEMS

There are several websites to download WhatsApp Plus without too many problems. But you should always verify that the page has security and a padlock to avoid possible installation of malware on your device: