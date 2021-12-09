These are the news that the Telegram update brings

Telegram is a messaging application that remains at the forefront of its market with constant updates and really useful functions. This is the reason why its users have known for a long time, those options that end up arriving very late on WhatsApp. The news at this time is that Telegram brings a new version with very interesting news and here we will tell you what they are about.

In this opportunity, from group administrators to iOS 13 users are benefited with a function that everyone will surely like.

These are the news of the new version of Telegram

As we mentioned before, group administrators are greatly benefited with this new version because among its novelties, they include more control options. In this sense, if you are an administrator of a group, you can activate options to prevent screenshots from being taken, messages being forwarded or multimedia material from being saved. This will allow them to maintain privacy and prevent information from being leaked.

Another great feature that has been added is the ability to delete messages in any chat according to a specific date or range. Telegram seeks to give us more control over our fingerprint and in that sense, you will have a calendar available to select the dates or the space of time you want and delete the messages immediately.

One of the most striking novelties of the new version of Telegram is the possibility of sending messages in public groups from your channel account. For example, if you have a Telegram channel about software and applications, you can participate in public groups with the name of your channel and hide yours.

As for iOS 13 users, Telegram has enabled text recognition that will allow you to extract the content of any scanned document. This function is great because it gives the application an additional feature for which we would have to change the app or install one.

Telegram has incorporated more news in its new version such as text formats when sharing multimedia material. In addition, the themes enabled for chats in the previous version can now be applied throughout the app. A new way to log in and also to manage connected devices has been made available. So, do not hesitate to update immediately because this new version of Telegram has news that is worth trying.