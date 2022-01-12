These are the news of iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1

Apple today released a new version of iOS and iPadOS. The version 15.2.1 it does not bring big changes, but it is always a good practice to update the iPhone or iPad.

The update fixes some minor but annoying bugs and a major HomeKit denial of service vulnerability.

Apple has fixed a CarPlay crash that could cause third-party apps to ignore user interactions.

The update also fixes an issue where Messages did not load photos sent via iCloud link. This is interesting for anyone who saves their photos in the cloud and wants to share them through Messages.

As for the security issue, Apple describes it by saying: “Processing a maliciously crafted HomeKit accessory name may cause a denial of service.”

This problem is caused by a HomeKit device name that is too large (500,000 characters in testing). Any device with an affected iOS version installed that loads the name will be stuck, even after a reboot. Restoring the device and logging back into the iCloud account linked to the HomeKit device will cause the crash again.

With the update, that hole in HomeKit is closed, which is one less problem to worry about.