These are the new portable projectors with integrated Android TV from XGIMI

These are the new portable projectors with integrated Android TV from XGIMI

AndroidTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Gone are the days when video projectors were bulky and heavy, and there are currently a variety of portable projectors that allow you to take projections of your favorite content wherever you want.

In this sense, XGIMI, a company specialized in portable projection systems under Android TV, makes the launch of its two new models official: MoGo 2 and MoGo 2 Pro.

Almost identical, with everything you need to project anywhere

Both share almost all of the specifications, with the exception of image resolution, where in the case of the MoGo 2 it is 720p while the MoGo 2 Pro is 1080p, covering in any case 90% of the DCI-color space. P3, and with Smart ISA 2.0 technology for automatic trapezoidal correction.

The projections of both models offer a brightness level of up to 400 nominal lumens, with a lamp that has a useful life of 25,000 hours, also being accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage expandable via USB memory connected to the USB-A port.

Raspberry Pi 4 comes with 8 GB of Ram and 64 bit Raspberry Pi OS

In addition to this port, it also has a USB-C port for power supply, HDMI 2.0 port, 3.5mm auxiliary port, and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connections with other devices, also carrying its own remote control for remote management .

And speaking of connections, both models also have support for Wi-Fi 5 wireless connectivity networks.

They also come with two 8-watt speakers, have Chromecast integrated, making it easy to bring content from mobile phones and tablets to them, and Android 11 will be the operating system that manages the entire system.

However, these models lack Netflix certification, so users have to figure out how to play the content of this platform.

It’s time for pre-orders

Prices will be $399 and $599, respectively, although those who pre-order between April 25 and May 5 will get $50 off official prices.

There is no doubt that more and more portable projectors are available on the market, so these two models add to the many possibilities that are already on the market.

More information/image credit: XGIMI

