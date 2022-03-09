These are the new MagSafe cases for iPhone and the straps…

Today Apple surprised us with the launch of new products, if you missed the event here we tell you all the news. Following today’s Apple event, new accessories “MagSafe cases” for iPhone and brand new “straps” for Apple Watch have arrived.

New colors of the MagSafe covers

Cases are now available to order from the Apple Store: This new spring collection includes a wide variety of case shades for apple silicone. The company also introduced new colors for Apple Watch straps.

The new collection of cases includes 4 new silicone models:

Lemon Zest (Lemon zest)

Blue Fog

Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus)

Nectarine (Nectarine)

A detail to highlight about the new cases is that they are only compatible for the iPhone 13 line, you can find all the new colors already available in the AppleStore.

New straps for the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch straps also received the arrival of new colors inspired by spring, the four new sport models are:

Loop at Midnight/Eucalyptus

Blue Jay/Abyss Blue

Oat Milk/Lemon Zest

Nectarine/Peony

Lavender Grey/Light Lilac

For the braided Solo Loop model, Apple brings the following options:

Starlight (star white)

Abyss Blue (abyss)

Bright Green

Flamingo (flamingo pink)

Additionally, Solo Loop also got four new colors with Nectarine, Eucalyptus, Mineral Green, and Lemon Zest. All these new colors and models for both iPhone cases and Apple Watch straps are now available in the Apple Store if you want to know each new model in detail, tap on here.