These are the new features that are starting to come to Android and Wear OS

Google has just presented the new functions that from now and over the next few weeks we will be receiving on our devices, and even on watches under Wear OS, both at the system level and through various applications, to be more productive, improve communication with our acquaintances, get more fun and more.

First, Nearby Share, the feature intended to make it easier to share files between nearby Android phones, tablets, and Chromebooks, over the next few weeks will make it even easier to share them.



All you have to do is select the Android devices that are logged into your own Google account, and once you have accepted to participate from them, the file transfers that are directed to them will be accepted automatically, even if they have a screen turned off.

Among improvements to Android app experiences on large-screen devices, now comes the redesign of the Google Drive and Keep widgets to, on the one hand, facilitate access to files in Google Docs, Google Slides and Google Sheets, and on the other hand, make it easier to take notes, keep to-do lists and add reminders.

Gboard adds a function that allows you to replace text messages already written in the application with appropriate emojis that try to emphasize what you want to communicate, currently arriving in beta for the English language to expand to all Gboard users in English in the coming weeks.

Within the experiences of Google Meet comes the possibility Join up to 100 concurrent users to watch YouTube videos or play classics like YouTube videos and play classic games like UNO!™ Mobile, Kahoot! or heads up. Multiple pinning is also coming to allow you to have certain participants more prominently on screen during a group call with many participants.

Additionally, in terms of accessibility, in partnership with the deaf and hard of hearing community, the app Live Transcribe & Notifications now detection of critical sounds like fire alarms, running water, and knocking on the door and set alerts on your phone or view them when they occur.

Google describes this feature as follows:

This feature gives you information about sounds through notifications on your phone and watch, vibrations on your devices, or a flashing light on your phone, which can be helpful when you have hearing loss or use headphones.

Continuing with accessibility, audio descriptions arrive on Google TV, in which the live visual part of programs and movies will be narrated, so that people with vision problems understand what is happening at all times. For now it is applicable to a selection of movies, for which it will be necessary to go to the Google assistant to indicate that “Search movies with audio description”.

And for watches under Wear OS comes the new Keep tile to add a note or checklist, and Snapchat’s Bitmoji will soon arrive, which, depending on the previously created avatar, will send a changing expression bitmoji to the watch face depending on the time of day, the weather and your physical activity.

More information/Image credit: Google