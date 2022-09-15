These are the new emojis for your smartphone: from a donkey to a fan

- Advertisement -

Google has just revealed the new that will soon reach devices that use applications that integrate them, such as phones or tablets. There are interesting novelties that will allow a much more complete communication without having to write, which is what these graphic elements are all about. The emojis that arrive with the Unicode 15.0 standard (specifically they will be part of AOSP for public and free use), are twenty-one. A good figure that will significantly increase the options available when sending a message to another person in applications such as WhatsApp or Telegram. Among the possibilities that are striking, is the one that represents a flute; a trembling face; a ; and, even, it has been decided to include a jellyfish that will surely give a lot of play in summer for those who usually go to the beach. Some more things announced by Google with the new emojis Apart from the inclusion of additional options to those that exist right now, and that not all of them are used on a regular basis, the Mountain View company has announced that the number of emojis that It has an animated version. Thus, the number will reach almost 200, so we are talking about a quite respectable figure -and, therefore, its use and implementation will be much higher-. In addition, the North American firm has indicated that it is introducing something interesting in Chrome: creations that change color, which will give them an additional appeal and aims to be one of the most attractive novelties. On the other hand, Google has shown progress in the Noto Emoji font, which is an open source work and has a significant implementation in the market (especially in browsers). This could only show monochrome options, but this changes radically, since now it will be able to include colors, which will increase its attractiveness. Surely in developments like Edge or Firefox this type of content will gain presence. When will they reach users? Well, taking into account that Google has made the announcement and has commented that it will soon begin to implement the new emojis on Android, the normal thing is that from the month of December the implementation begins in the different updates that the manufacturers launch. Obviously, the Pixel could be the first to use these options, but the truth is that before the end of the year the vast majority will be able to send a message calling someone a donkey or indicating that they are afraid or cold because they are trembling without writing anything on the keyboard . >