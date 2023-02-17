These are the new emojis coming to iOS 16.4 beta

Picking up the latest proposals added to the Unicode standard, the beta version of iOS 16.4 added a new series of emojis to its collection.

A series of 31 new emoji characters have been introduced that can be used on Apple mobile devices.

The new emojis that Apple incorporated into its operating systems

These emoji options were first proposed in July 2022 and incorporated into the new Unicode standard in September of the same year.

The new designs come from the Unicode proposal introduced in the Emoji 15.0 update. These include a shaking face, a pink heart, a light blue heart, a donkey, an elk, a goose, a wing, a jellyfish, a hyacinth, a pea pod, ginger, a flute, maracas, a black bird, and others. further.

The new hand emojis, which can be combined to make them collide or as a signal to stop, should support the usual five skin tone modifiers. However, as reported from Emojipediathe current beta version does not allow access to these palettes, currently only having its neutral version in yellow.

The only emoji to feature a face in this update, the shaking face emoji can be used to express earthquakes or loud noises, as well as emotions such as shock or disbelief.

The variety of colors of hearts present in this collection of emojis grows with three new copies, its pink version being one of the most requested by users.

In addition to the aforementioned, other specimens were incorporated into the categories of food and beverages and also animals and nature. Also, in another section, the Khanda symbol of the Sikh faith was added.

In addition to joining the iOS 16.4 beta, Apple also added these emojis to iPadOS 16.4, watchOS 9.4, and macOS Ventura 13.3. These new copies have yet to be officially released to the general public, as Apple typically takes several months to implement new emoji characters, as their design team usually refines their artwork based on input provided by the Unicode Consortium.

As for public availability, Apple will likely make a public beta available in the near future, but it may take some time before software updates are officially released. Therefore, those who want to use these new emojis will have to wait for an official software update to be released on their device. However, the new emoji characters offer many options to personalize messages and express emotions in creative ways.