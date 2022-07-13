These are the new emoji that will land on the iPhone and iPad very soon

- Advertisement -

From time to time, the different Apple devices receive new emoticons with which to expand the number of options available when it comes to expressing yourself with these fun using your , or Mac among other devices.

Now Emojipedia has just announced the new emoji coming to Apple’s fleet of devices via the 15.0 update.which will come loaded with emoticons so you can enjoy more options to express yourself.

New emoticons for the iPhone

As Emojipedia has declared on its official blog, in its eighth year they have decided to celebrate it by offering a preview of the emoji that users will be able to see on their iPhone and other devices from the company with the bitten apple and that will feature pink hearts, gray and light blue, a trembling face and more surprises.

What’s in the latest draft emoji list, and when it is scheduled for approval https://t.co/yemIEzDfKi

— Emojipedia 📆🏆 (@Emojipedia) July 15, 2021

“Ahead of World Emoji Day, Emojipedia has created sample designs for each candidate emoji. While some may not make the cut, the majority of those submitted for approval are historically confirmed,” the Emojipedia blog post says.

between the nWhat’s Coming to Emoji 15.0we also see a donkey, a jellyfish, a comb, a Japanese fan, a ginseng plant and much more.

In the blog they indicate that this is a preliminary list with the possible Emojisbut a final approval is missing, which will be done at the end of September, so we will have to wait to see if they also add more.

Possible emoticons for the iPhone Emojipedia

It should be remembered that Emoji 14 brought 112 different emoticons, and the previous update a total of 334 emoji. In this way, the 31 that arrive with the Emoji 15.0 version seem somewhat fair to us, but we will have to wait for them to confirm what new emoticons will be available.

In any case, and as we have indicated, we will have to wait for the final election that will be made public in September of this year to find out if all these emoticons will finally arrive to the iPhone and other compatible Apple devices and what new features could be added,

Regarding Android, at the moment we don’t know what new emoticons will be added in the future, although we will most likely find some that we have already seen in the Apple ecosystem.

In this way, now the only thing we can do is wait for Emojipedia to officially announce the emoticons that will arrive this year to the Apple ecosystem so that we can express ourselves better than ever. Do you like the new Emojis of the iPhone and other models of the company?

