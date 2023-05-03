These are the new ad capabilities coming to Snapchat

Yesterday it was Amazon and today it is the turn of Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, who has just announced its news for advertisers and much more through the in-person celebration of the IAB NewFronts that is taking place these days in New York.

As a preview, My AI, the new Snapchat chatbot, is not going to disappear, as some users requested a very short time ago, but will also begin to experiment with the arrival of sponsored links as one more way that will allow the connection of the advertising partners with the “snapchatters”, trying to make the ads as useful as possible to the needs of the users.



Snapchat, like many other social platforms, has noticed a decrease in advertising revenue throughout the first quarter of the year, so the new initiatives now being proposed will try to alleviate the situation by offering more space for ads within its mobile application.

Improving your offer of services for advertisers

New features include the global arrival of First Story, the feature that will allow advertisers to book the first video ad among friends’ Stories seen by a Snapchatter, trying to follow the success of existing offers such as First Commercial and First Lens, also aimed at reserving the first advertising space in other sections of the application, launching with Warner Bros. first advertiser.

Also comes ads on Spotlight, Snapchat’s rival to TikTok, for all advertisers globally, who will be able to take advantage of the more than 350 million users who view Spotlight content every month.

Of course, advertisers will have the guarantee that Spotlight content is moderated, so it is unlikely that they will buy ads that are displayed alongside content that could be considered harmful.

The administration of the ads can be carried out directly from the Snapchat ads manager.

Facilitating partnerships between brands and Snapchat stars

Snap Star Collab Studio in the United States will facilitate partnerships between brands and Snap Stars through the production of managed services, initially featuring Studio71, Beeline by Brat TV, Influential and Whalar, allowing brands to carry out the creation of Sponsored Stories and custom ad creatives in collaboration with the Snap Stars.

New sports sponsorships for major sporting events

Snap has also announced its sports partnerships that will allow marketers to activate their advertising initiatives during the celebration of some of the biggest sporting events in the world.

And they add:

For NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and our coverage of the upcoming Women’s World Cup, we bring exclusive content from Snapchatters via Snapchat Stories, Spotlight and Camera. Our long-standing partnerships with the WNBA, NBA, and NFL will also continue to provide content through Stories and Spotlight and more creative tools for our community.

Lastly, the company notes that it will expand the availability of its API and introduce additional payment amplification tools, further benefiting users who have partnered with brands for creative initiatives.

