Thanks to the thousands of reviews that Yelp had to delete, Google has decided to share on your blog the steps they take to keep reviews free from fraud and abuse. Like many other sites, Google says it has an automated machine learning system and human operators.

Google Maps and Yelp have received many bad reviews from users

Via Pixabay

The details Google provided in its post come amid a growing wave of bad reviews. All made by users on sites like Google Maps or Yelp.

In most of them, these people blame the companies for not following the health and safety protocols related to covid-19.

In addition, some people have accused certain businesses of giving them COVID-19 or not keeping normal hours during the pandemic. Requests that are a bit out of place.

This phenomenon has been so great that Yelp deleted around 70,200 reviews on almost 1,300 pages in 2021. Reviews that, for the most part, were the result of the so-called “review bombing”.

This phenomenon consists of the following: a group of users coordinate among themselves to send reviews about a place that none of them have sponsored.

How are reviews reviewed on Google Maps?

Google comments that each of the reviews that enter Google Maps are reviewed by its machine learning system, which has been trained with the company’s policies to detect abusive or misleading content.

The system is capable of verifying individual reviews, as well as analyzing more complex patterns, such as the increase in reviews with one or five stars that are made from the same account or on the business page.

Human moderation remains crucial

However, Google admits that it also needs human operators when evaluating reviews. Human moderation is so important that it comes into play when evaluating content that has been flagged by end users and the company itself.

Thus, they can remove the most offensive reviews and, in very serious cases, suspend the user’s account or even initiate litigation. To be sure, the nuanced gaze of the human operator will always be relevant.