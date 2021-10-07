These are the LG laptops that will have Windows 11

The latest operating system from Microsoft , Windows 11 , They are already officially valid and you can download it from the Control Panel of your laptop or PC. However, not all notebooks are ready to receive the software, so please check before doing so. It is for that reason that LG has decided to share which devices will receive the new program.

What changes does it have Windows 11 and since when can you download it? Microsoft’s new operating system brings a number of modifications in terms of icon design as well as a better way to access the applications you open, as well as improved virtual desktop support, the ability to access widgets directly from the taskbar, Xbox functions to improve the experience of PC gaming and multitasking made easier with Snap Layouts and Snap Groups. its download can be produced from October 5th.

SIGHT: You can now download Windows 11 on your PC or laptop: see what changes

To check if your laptop can be installed Windows 11 you need to check through the program PC Health Check that your PC or laptop meets all the requirements. That way you will not suffer lag or slowness in between and you can work without the slightest care.

WHICH LG LAPTOPS WILL RECEIVE WINDOWS 11

As the brand explains in a statement, all LG Gram laptops will be compatible with Windows 11 , Microsoft’s newest operating system and the most significant update in six years. Previous LG Gram models can be upgraded by visiting the website of Microsoft .

Microsoft’s new operating system improves the user experience already offered by the LG Gram, which is lightweight with an impressively large screen-to-body ratio compared to competing models. Gram 2021 laptops powered by the Intel Evo platform feature productivity-enhancing 16:10 aspect ratio displays, 11th Gen Intel CPUs, and long battery life.

Remember to download PC Health to check if your laptop has all the requirements to install Windows 11. (Photo: Microsoft)

“Having LG Gram laptop compatibility with Windows 11 immediately upon launch of the operating system is an example of our commitment to bring LG Gram customers the latest that our partners have to offer.”said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of IT business at LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “While it is still possible for most laptop owners to install the latest Microsoft operating system on their own, immediate experience is still important to many of our customers who want to get started right away.”.

REQUIREMENTS TO INSTALL WINDOWS 11