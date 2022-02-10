These are the latest news released in Adobe Premiere Pro

Adobe has updated Premiere Pro with exciting new features. Highlights the Remix for music and speech to text transcription with better speed (3x). Let’s see what other details have improved. What’s new in Adobe Premiere Pro New features in the latest version of Premiere Pro speed up editorial workflows apace, including the Remix tool, which uses Adobe Sensei to intelligently resize music clips. This produces a match to the video content. The Speech to Text feature has also been updated which can now be used offlinegenerating accurate transcripts up to 3 times faster. Remix in Premiere Pro made possible by Adobe Sensei Premiere Pro’s new Remix tool lets editors and creators rearrange songs to fit the timing of their videos. The Remix tool uses artificial intelligence to analyze the songs and generate new mixes that fit the desired duration, either shorter or longer than the original.

Speech to Text in Premiere Pro is already the industry’s best workflow for subtitling videos. With this new version it is faster and more flexible. In addition, downloadable language packs allow the user to transcribe videos without an Internet connection and offer the same exceptional accuracy that users appreciated in the first version of the Speech to Text tool.

Faster exports for 420 HEVC 10-bit videos and other improvements

10-bit streams include more color information, making for amazing HDR images, but require more processing to encode. Hardware acceleration takes advantage of the GPU to speed up those exports.

If you want more details about the news and features in beta version, you can visit this page dedicated to Premiere Pro.