These are the improvements that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cameras will bring

As the months until the highly anticipated Google Pixel 8 release date in October progress, we are hearing more and more rumors about what the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will bring.

According to Android Authority, the Pixel 8 series is going to bring with it a major upgrade in the camera department. Specifically, the main Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor is apparently going to be swapped for the new one. Samsung ISOCELL GN2 larger.

This larger sensor allows for 35% more light to be captured, ensuring not only better low-light performance, but also a faster shutter speed (and less motion blur) regardless of lighting conditions.

Furthermore, in the Pixel 8 Pro the ultra-wide sensor will be upgraded to the 64MP Sony IMX787, which happens to be the main camera sensor you’ll find on the Google Pixel 7a. Google is also making the lens wider, allowing more of a scene to be captured.

Although the Pixel 8’s ultra-wide camera sensor is supposedly the same 12MP Sony IMX386 as the Pixel 7, the lens is supposed to be wider on the upcoming phone.

As for the telephoto zoom camera of the Pixel 8 Pro it is expected to match the 48MP Samsung GM5 sensor with 5x zoom in the Pixel 7 Pro. It is also believed that the Pro model will have a better time-of-flight (ToF) sensor to improve autofocus.

Throughout the history of the Pixel series, phones have generally impressed in terms of their photo and video capture capabilities, even if the hardware hasn’t matched the components found in phones made by the likes of Apple and Samsung. .

This has mainly been due to Google’s expertise in the field of computational photography – the way images are processed and optimized to produce the best results from raw data captured through camera hardware.

In recent years, Google’s rivals have caught up with these image processing techniques, so it seems important that the Pixel 8 comes with improved camera components, as well as, we hope, improvements to photo processing and videos.

