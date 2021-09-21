These are the health sensors that will not reach the Apple Watch Series 7 this year

In just 11 days we will have a new Apple keynote to introduce us to the new iPhone and, most likely, also the Apple Watch Series 7. A generation that it will not be in passing since it aspires to mark a turning point in the range by changing the design of these smartwatches for the third time. Now, will these devices come with new health sensors inside?

The answer that all the leakers of the Apple ecosystem are answering is opting for no, leaving all the news, exclusively, around that design with more square edges. Something never seen in these smartwatches. So what are we going to miss in 2021 but what will come next year? Well aim, because the signs point to important developments.

More health and exercise control

As we have already indicated on other occasions, Apple has caught the edge of health and is not going to let go. That path is, surely, one of the ones that has earned him a greater number of followers around his smart watch and that is why he will continue what he saw, for example, last year when their Apple Wartch Series 6 incorporated the oximeter. And for next year, those from Cupertino are preparing two great novelties.

In Spain, and in the world, there are millions of people who suffer from hypertension in different degrees, for which need to have a blood pressure monitor handy with which to control those moments in which something more uneasy is noticed. And here the Apple Watch can play an extraordinarily important role, not only to tell us how we are at any time, but to keep a detailed control with measurements that allow the watch to know if there is a problem looming.

Along with this sensor, the sources behind this information warn of a second sensor, also focused on monitoring our health, such as a thermometer able to tell us what our body temperature is. Another essential data in these months of coronavirus where a warning in time that we begin to suffer from fever, can indicate a potential contagion and, therefore, an alert to avoid doing it with others.

This temperature meter would also have other uses, such as support a fertility indicator for women with measurements, since it can tell you what your ovulation cycle is with greater precision from previously established patterns. As in the case of the blood pressure monitor, these new sensors are expected to reach our wrists in 2022. We will see.

