These are the functions of Campfire, the social network of Pokemon Go

Some time ago Niantic had announced the arrival of , an application that seeks to connect and create a socialization space for users of the different games that the company has created as pokemon go and their trainers on the one hand, or the sorcerers on Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

However, until recently many details of the new social and its were not known, but now some aspects of the new platform for gamers have been revealed.

First, it is pertinent to mention that Niantic has defined its platform as “the social network of the real world” because, like many of its products, it uses the augmented reality, like Pokemon Go. But due to its functions, Internet users have stated that instead of a social network it seems to be just another tool for gamers.

Perhaps the aspect of the platform that has most caught the attention of Internet users is that will connect to the GO games, Pikmin Bloom, Ingress and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. But Campfire’s other features include reminders for different community events, map overviews to review activities around you, meeting nearby players with common interests, and emitting “flare signals” to report the own location to other users.

Other tools of the application, is the tab of “Communities” which will be used to find nearby groups to make appointments with other trainers, organize events and plan activities together.

Like any other social network, it will allow you to send private or group messages to share photos with contacts, talk through voice memos and share locationsso you can meet new friends with whom to go to the raids and gyms of the game.

Just as the application was designed for Niantic users, it will be linked to their games, for example in Pokemon Go the Campfire icon will be displayed and by touching it you will be able to access all the functions such as entering group chats, sending friend requests, checking the people who are nearby by geolocation and the activities that are taking place around you.

And it is that this platform has emerged as a need for the players who have normally been organizing in internet forums and groups on Telegram, Facebook, Discord or Whatsap where they hold their meetings to play together, while others limit themselves to walking the streets alone to catch the pokemon.

However, for those who enjoy playing alone, this platform will also be useful as they will be able to find out about gyms to defend or pokemon nests to go get a copy of the species they need.

And it is that regarding catching the pokemon, the creative company is also considering including a function that shows on the map the points in which a specific “character” has been caught, so that in this way the players who need a certain pokemon can be directed to that location.

With all this, the intention of the developers of the application is very clear to help gamers to interact with each other with the aim of making the game a more social experience where they have the necessary tools to connect to their communities. Likewise, those who are fans of the game but are shy, this social network will help them a lot since nearby groups and communities could receive invitations to take part and thus make new friends.

