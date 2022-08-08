These are the forbidden words of WhatsApp that can block an account

WhatsApp. (photo: 20Minutes)

The instant messaging application most famous in the world continues to implement new tools to ensure the safety of users. In this case, in order to avoid messages of hate and discrimination, WhatsApp censored words in conversations that could lock any user out of their if they send it to their contacts, what are they and why?

The social networks They allowed people to connect with other users from all over the world. However, just as it brings its advantages, one can also be exposed to dangerous situations or a strong social vulnerability.

Therefore, this application, like others, It has terms and conditions that must be respected to guarantee the continuity of the service. That is, in the case of invalidating this regulation, WhatsApp could choose to suspend an account or permanently deactivate it.

Precisely, one of conditions is based on the words that are or are not allowed during the chats. If this article has been entered, it is surely because they are not known. So if they are sent by mistake or on purpose, anyone can lose their account for breaking the established rules. Next, TechSmart brings the complete list.

What words to avoid using so as not to be ed on WhatsApp

The application of Goal incorporated new rules of use in its regulations, to prevent harassment, discrimination or any other type of violence through the service. Therefore, it is not allowed to mention the words pornography, pedophilia or derivative terms, during the conversation.

It is also to write threatening, defamatory, obscene, harassing and intimidating words, since they could apply a sanction to your account. The same happens in other cases such as fake news, wrong statements or misleading statements.

In addition, you have to be careful to not violate the rights of the service or any regulation that cancels the account . This also includes the sending illegal or inadmissible communications.

Is it possible to recover a blocked account on WhatsApp

Despite WhatsApp’s attempts to maintain a safe and respectful space for its users, the truth is that blocking accounts is usually temporary.

In that case, the harassing person or the one who sent threatening messages would have their profile suspended, but could recover it once the corresponding period has passed.

This will happen unless the app chooses to install the permanent lock and never use the service again from that cell phone. However, it is also not a guarantee, since you could choose to search for a new number and cell phone, to access again.

How to use the sound of Windows Live Messenger in WhatsApp

1. Open Youtube and search for the characteristic sound by entering in the search bar “tukitin”most likely multiple results with this sound are displayed.

2. After having chosen the video in which the doorbell sounds clearer and sharper, we will proceed to download it to your cell phone in audio format, This is done through one of the various platforms on the internet to convert MP4 to MP3.

3. Once the sound has been downloaded to the cell phone, it will be necessary to enter Google Play Store and verify that WhatsApp has no pending updates.

4. Now you have to enter WhatsApp and touch the 3 points located at the top right of the screen.

5. Subsequently, you must choose the option of Settings and then Notifications.

6. Then in the messages section, you must touch the section that says Notification tone.

7. At this point a long list will be displayed with various tones offered by the application and the cell phone, but you must go to the end of it to choose the option indicated as Add Tone.

8. As a final step, add the downloaded sound and it will be ready to use.