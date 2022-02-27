These are the first steps in macOS if you just bought…

After the initial setup, try check for system updates and install them. This way, you’ll get the latest performance and bug fixes, along with the most recently released features from Apple. To do so, follow these steps:

Click on the apple icon that you will see in the upper left corner.

press on About this Mac .

. In the pop-up window, use the button Software update to force the system to search for new versions.

Depending on the importance of the update, the process may take a few minutes.

Set up Apple services

If you click on the option System preferences, in the Apple menu (apple icon), you will access the macOS settings panel. There, click on Apple IDto activate or deactivate the company services you want to use on your computer. It is in this section where the controls that enable the synchronization of photos, the keychain or calendars, among others, are located.

Download your favorite apps

Newcomers to macOS do well to visit the app store to download your favorite applications. If you’ve bought a Mac with an ARM processor (M1 or later), there are some apps originally designed for the iPad that can come in handy on your computer. For example, from the App Store it is possible to download the Microsoft office suite, the Prime Video application, Twitter or WhatsApp Desktop. If you want to know the best developments available for your team, visit our applications section.

Change the type of mouse and trackpad scrolling

There is something that surprises first-time users when they get to macOS: the vertical scrolling on the trackpad and mouse wheel is inverted. This is what Apple calls “natural scrolling” and that corresponds to the direction that scrolling follows if we execute it from a touch screen. However, if you are not convinced by the proposal, access System preferences and open the section trackpad or Mouse. So, uncheck the box Scroll Direction: Natural.

Add new users to share the team

Unlike the iPad, macOS is a multiuser operating system. Regardless of the model you have purchased, you will be able to share it with others, keeping the applications and files separated in different accounts. Adding a user to macOS is really easy. Just follow these steps:

open the System preferences. press on Users. Click on the lower padlock to unlock the options. You’ll need to have administrative privileges to do this and know the password for the profile. Add a new user with the button Plus that you will see located under the list of accounts. Add all the necessary information.

The next time you turn on your computer, macOS will ask you to indicate which user you want to sign in with.

Modify the appearance of the interface

There are several aspects of the interface that you can customize in macOS. You must access System preferences and open the section general. Then select whether you want dark mode to be enabled automatically or indefinitely. In addition, it is possible to choose a contrast color and one for the text highlight. Lastly, it specifies the size of the sidebar icons in native and supported apps.

Customize the dock

Another very customizable element of macOS is the dock, that is, the bottom bar that houses the applications. If you enter Dockwithin the settings panel, you will see the following options:

Dock size and magnification activation on hover.

Dock position. It can be pinned to the left, right, or bottom of the screen.

Double click on the title bar of a window to. You can choose to enlarge the window or minimize it.

Minimize windows on the app icon.

Animate icon when opening applications.

Hide and show the Dock automatically.

Show indicators in open applications.

Show recent apps in the dock.

Sync Desktop and Documents folders with iCloud Drive

We close this review with the best macOS functions that you should know if you have just landed on the Apple system talking about iCloud Drive. And more specifically, its ability to synchronize folders documents and Desk. This option is located in System Preferences > Apple ID > iCloud Drive. If you press the button Options, you can enable the synchronization of both folders. Any content you drop on your desktop or save to documents will be available on other devices where you’re signed in with your Apple account.

First steps in macOS: native applications to take advantage of

Changing a few basic settings, updating your system, or downloading your favorite apps are all great ways to get started in macOS. However, there are some free apps that come included with your equipment that is worth knowing if you want to get the most out of your equipment.