These are the first 19 smartphones that will receive MIUI 13 globally

Xiaomi launched MIUI 13 a few days ago together with Xiaomi 12 series of smartphones in China.

The company published an update schedule for the Chinese market, and You have now detailed your update plan for MIUI 13 globally.

As revealed by Xiaomiui, the company plans to upgrade to MIUI 13 a list of 19 devices sold outside of China. The MIUI 13 update will come to these devices in the first quarter from January.

These phones will receive a version of MIUI 13 based on Android 12. It is important to remember that MIUI works independently of Android versions, which means that some phones in the second and third batch of the rollout will get a version of MIUI based on Android 11.

The list is as follows:

Wed 11

My 11 Ultra

My 11i

My 11X Pro

My 11X

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

My 11 Lite 5G

My 11 Lite

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 JE

There are some notable absences at first glance, such as the absence of the Poco F3. The Poco F3 is sold in India as the Mi 11X, which is listed, so Poco F3 owners shouldn’t worry.

Other absences such as the Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and the Mi 10 series are not next-generation models and as such are not a priority for Xiaomi. We expect those devices to receive the MIUI 13 update globally as part of the second round of rollout.



