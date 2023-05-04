These are the eight new top-level domains dedicated to parents, graduates and teachers, and techies

Gone is the era dominated by .com domains, which reached a level of saturation to the point where it was almost impossible to find a suitable .com domain still available for registration.

Everything changed with the release of new top-level domains, a list that also grew over time, especially thanks to Google, which, in addition to the top-level domains launched at the time, such as .app and .dev ., today adds eight new top-level domains dedicated to everything related to parents, university graduates and their teachers, and those passionate about technology.



These new top-level domains are .dad, .phd, .prof, .esq, .foo, .zip, .mov, and .nexus. Google has just carried out its official announcement exposing the first people, in addition to games, books and platforms, that already have one of the new top-level domains.

For everything related to parents

First of all, Google is launching .dad domains as Father’s Day is approaching in a wide variety of markets, especially throughout the month of June.

By way of example, he exposes as examples of use Classic.dad as the domain associated with an 8-bit game where you have to successfully mow the grass avoiding obstacles, Daily.dad associated with a new book that contains 366 accessible meditations on fatherhood, and Dear.dad, a partner to a media platform dedicated to telling stories of black fathers.

For college graduates and their teachers

Dedicated both to the next university graduates and to the professors who taught them throughout the course, the top-level domains prof, .phd and .esq arrive, giving Erika.esq as an example as a domain associated with an expert lawyer in preparing people for success, Casey.prof associated with Professor Casey Fiesler, technology ethicist educator and science communicator, and Rafael.phd, associated with Rafael Misoczki, expert in post-quantum cryptography, fully homomorphic encryption, security enhancement technologies the privacy and application of these fields.

And for those who are passionate about technology

For this group, Google launches the .foo, .zip, .mov, and .nexus top-level domains aimed at those who are “learning to code, implementing a useful tool, building their portfolio, or starting a new community”

Examples include the domain gamers.nexus for reviewing current hardware and planning the purchase of a new gaming PC, helloworld.foo for learning how to code “hello world” in different programming languages, url.zip for creating links short and trackable, and david.mov dedicated to videos by David Imel

Available for a few days through the Early Access Program

Google has made these top-level domains already available for registration through its Early Access Program, so their price will drop daily until May 10, at which point they will become freely available. through the different domain registrars through an annual fee.

With this, it intends that those interested get ahead of the rest of the people to get their desired domains as quickly as possible before others arrive before and register them. Google adds that in Google Sites they have added new templates dedicated to graduates, teachers and parents.

More information: Google