These are the cyber risks of NFTs

Lana Rhoades, former porn actress, who reportedly stole nearly two million dollars from some NFTs that never went on sale. (photo: Geekmi.News)

Internet businesses are more fashionable than ever, especially everything that has to do with cryptocurrencies and NFTs, that they are digital goods, since they are gaining commercial value and are trading very well on the stock market despite their falls.

Some years ago an image or meme, for example, had no value, but with the arrival of blockchain This has changed, since people can have ownership and control over creations, adding importance to them as if they were great works of art.

With all this, obviously the biggest drawback of NFTs is that they can be used as excuses to commit crimemore specifically scams, because this type of good digita, Being a creation of the Internet, it does not have the regulation of any State, on the one hand, because they are not under the jurisdiction of any government, and on the other, because they are still a very recent invention, so the countries of the world still do not include any regulations in their legislation.

Likewise, as has also happened with cryptocurrencies, these creations from blockchain often use marketing strategies that include influencers and internet celebrities, something that is also not regulated and even several of them have been discovered participating in all kinds of internet scams.

A very notorious case was the one that occurred at the beginning of this year with porn actress Lana Rhoadeswho after retiring from the adult film industry, announced that he would launch his own NFT collection, managed to raise about two million dollarsand by the time the official launch was supposed to be made, “as if by magic, the earth swallowed her and she did not appear again or give any explanation”

With this panorama, Eset, a cybersecurity company, explains to TechSmart the most latent of venturing into this type of “crypto-business”.

phishing

Cybercriminals always try to adapt the traditional practice of phishing to the innovations that are happening on the Internet, because now they are not only trying to steal bank accounts or personal information, gaining the trust of users, but they are also looking for the possibility of empty cryptocurrency wallets.

They would be doing this when trying to get the call “seed phrase” of income to these digital wallets of the different people who trade or carry out movements with cryptocurrencies. The seed phrase, it is the equivalent of the security question of email accounts and social networks, that normally has to be answered when the password is lost or the site detects a login as suspicious.

Well, in this same way, criminals set up pages and forms on the Internet as similar as possible to legitimate cryptocurrency wallet sites, and then send them as attached links to the inboxes of possible victims accompanied by convincing messages that make the person believe that it really is about the site and ends up leaving all the requested data.

For this, the company recommends ignoring the messages and if this is the case, it is better to enter the official site by typing the corresponding URL and verify that everything is in order, likewise, the seed phrase must be written on paper and stored in a safe place, like a safe and never leave a trace of it on the cell phone as in screenshots or notes.

“Pump and dump”

It refers to a form of fraud or unethical business, so to speak, that occurs with great frequency in the world of digital goods. It consists in that a group of people acquire the same type of cryptocurrency or NFT to cause high demand, but then they make withdrawals when prices are still high, rendering the shares worthless and making other users lose money.

