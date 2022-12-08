These are the creative trends for 2023, according to Adobe

The Adobe Stock team calls on all types of creators to know in advance the trends that will mark next year based on the different patterns that are already taking shape to influence the campaigns that will take place over the next year. year.

These trends will allow a greater demand for visual content that allows to give a feeling of “calm and calm” to consumers, who try to seek to move towards new ways of thinking, putting “authentic, inclusive and unfiltered experiences” first, after the worst of the coronavirus pandemic having passed.



- Advertisement -

The Adobe Stock team has divided the 2023 trends into four different groups, offering for each of them an image gallery, which allows them to generate inspiration for their own projects, and a pack of downloadable fonts.

The creative trends for 2023 divided into four different groups

These trend groups are Psychic Waves, Animals and Influencers, Real is Radical, and Retro Active.

About the psychic waves point out that it will be a trend linked to well-being and experimentation while it will also be linked to concepts of escapism, psychedelia and surrealism, having already been applied by brands in their media campaigns, being adopted as a storytelling style.

This trend is defined precisely as follows:

In visuals in this category, gradients work as calming, even spiritual elements. Pastel and neon colors abound. Likewise, typefaces with thin lines, surreal curves and neon shapes help communicate the expansion of consciousness and daring journeys into mental, emotional and spiritual worlds.

- Advertisement -

The second group points to the use of Stuffed Animals or Fictional Influencers in television and social media ads, including as part of metaverse-related brand identities, seeking to arouse instant consumer interest.

And it is characterized by the use of:

Quirky, expressive and charismatic characters that can support a wide variety of messages for virtually any product (…) combined with cute, fun and quirky fonts.

The qualified group of The Real is Radical It seeks to cover the growing demand for authenticity, opposing idealized content. Examples of this trend are brands such as Locket and social networks such as BeReal.

- Advertisement -

At a more creative level they specify that:

Visuals in this category range from the most rebellious, aggressive and provocative to the deeply vulnerable, all of which create powerful connections and inspire a sense of community across all communication channels and platforms. Plus, paired with bold, expressive, and robust fonts, they grab attention and fight perfectionism.

And in fourth and last place is the call retro activewhich takes into account Gen Z users experimenting with retro styles from the 90s and 2000s to apply them in new ways and where veteran creators are also making use of the familiar style for their projects.

At a more creative level, they specify that:

Visuals range from retro skateboarding scenes to candy-colored fashions to boomboxes, cassette tapes and vintage video game controllers. The fonts evoke the grunge styles of these decades, teen magazines and arcade games to create vintage fun.

The Adobe Stock team has also published a video as a summary, and they hope that creative professionals will take these trends into account to offer them through their projects to their clients throughout the next year.

More information: Adobe