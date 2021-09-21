These are the compatible Xiaomi phones to update to Android 12

Android 12 It was announced by Google since last May, this during the developers event called Google I / O, an event where the company presented the first beta of the twelfth installment of the aforementioned operating system. At present, a total of 4 betas have already been launched, it is estimated that there will be one more and later the official version will be released for all users; however, not everyone will enjoy this benefit, as there is an exclusive list of cell phones that can be upgraded to Android 12.
The operating system Android 12 will arrive to provide a new experience to the millions of users of the robot brand, since little by little new functions are being discovered such as: opening a heavy game before it finishes downloading in the Play Store, taking screenshots of a complete web page, new emoji packs, the opening of multiple windows in Google Chrome as if you were on a PC, privacy panels, etc.
Thanks to the list disseminated by the technological medium Andro4all, it was possible to know which Xiaomi cell phone models could update to Android 12. As you remember, with each update the security patches weigh much more and are more advanced so that users are not victims of cyberattacks, therefore, very old mobiles will not be able to update even to Android 11. There may be some models that are not on the list but there is a possibility that they are compatible.
XIAOMI MOBILES THAT WILL UPGRADE TO ANDROID 12
XIAOMI MI MOBILES THAT WILL RECEIVE ANDROID 12
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11i
- Xiaomi Mi 11X
- Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10S
- Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G Mi 10 Zoom
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth
- Xiaomi Mi 10i
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10T
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
XIAOMI REDMI MOBILES THAT WILL RECEIVE ANDROID 12
- Xiaomi Redmi K40
- Xiaomi K40 Pro
- Xiaomi K40 Pro +
- Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021
- Xiaomi Redmi K30
- Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing
- Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition
- Xiaomi Redmi K40 Ultra
- Xiaomi K30S Ultra
- Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming
LITTLE XIAOMI MOBILE THAT WILL RECEIVE ANDROID 12
- Xiaomi POCO F2 Pro
- Xiaomi POCO F3 GT
- Xiaomi POCO X2
- Xiaomi POCO X3 NFC
- Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro
- Xiaomi POCO M2
- Xiaomi POCO M2 Reloaded
- Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro
- Xiaomi POCO M3
- Xiaomi POCO M3 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi POCO C3
ANDROID 12
Is there an exact date? It is important to clarify that Android 12 It has not yet been officially released, at the moment, it is only available in the beta version. Google launched two versions that are in testing, one in May and another in June 2021, the first only showed the system interface while in the second they added new privacy tools.
It is estimated that the final and official version would be arriving between October and December of this year. If you want to try the beta of Android 12 click here for you to follow the steps and install the operating system.