These are the compatible Xiaomi phones to update to Android 12

Android 12 It was announced by Google since last May, this during the developers event called Google I / O, an event where the company presented the first beta of the twelfth installment of the aforementioned operating system. At present, a total of 4 betas have already been launched, it is estimated that there will be one more and later the official version will be released for all users; however, not everyone will enjoy this benefit, as there is an exclusive list of cell phones that can be upgraded to Android 12.

SIGHT: Android 12 Beta 4.1: know how to download it now on your smartphone

The operating system Android 12 will arrive to provide a new experience to the millions of users of the robot brand, since little by little new functions are being discovered such as: opening a heavy game before it finishes downloading in the Play Store, taking screenshots of a complete web page, new emoji packs, the opening of multiple windows in Google Chrome as if you were on a PC, privacy panels, etc.

Thanks to the list disseminated by the technological medium Andro4all, it was possible to know which Xiaomi cell phone models could update to Android 12. As you remember, with each update the security patches weigh much more and are more advanced so that users are not victims of cyberattacks, therefore, very old mobiles will not be able to update even to Android 11. There may be some models that are not on the list but there is a possibility that they are compatible.

XIAOMI MOBILES THAT WILL UPGRADE TO ANDROID 12

XIAOMI MI MOBILES THAT WILL RECEIVE ANDROID 12

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G Mi 10 Zoom

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

XIAOMI REDMI MOBILES THAT WILL RECEIVE ANDROID 12

Xiaomi Redmi K40

Xiaomi K40 Pro

Xiaomi K40 Pro +

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G

Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021

Xiaomi Redmi K30

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing

Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Ultra

Xiaomi K30S Ultra

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming

LITTLE XIAOMI MOBILE THAT WILL RECEIVE ANDROID 12

Xiaomi POCO F2 Pro

Xiaomi POCO F3 GT

Xiaomi POCO X2

Xiaomi POCO X3 NFC

Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro

Xiaomi POCO M2

Xiaomi POCO M2 Reloaded

Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro

Xiaomi POCO M3

Xiaomi POCO M3 Pro 5G

Xiaomi POCO C3

ANDROID 12

Is there an exact date? It is important to clarify that Android 12 It has not yet been officially released, at the moment, it is only available in the beta version. Google launched two versions that are in testing, one in May and another in June 2021, the first only showed the system interface while in the second they added new privacy tools.

It is estimated that the final and official version would be arriving between October and December of this year. If you want to try the beta of Android 12 click here for you to follow the steps and install the operating system.