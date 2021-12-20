These are the challenges for which Microsoft must prepare for 2022

Not only we as natural persons have the so-called New Year’s resolutions, companies must also prepare for what is coming. In this sense, Microsoft as one of the longest-lived generates a lot of attention, considering that its decline has been predicted for about 10 years, in front of the new players. Therefore, we are going to review those challenges that Microsoft has for 2022 and that involve its competition.

However, their competition is not the new startups, but the old historical rivals: Apple and Google.

Microsoft’s challenges for 2022 versus Apple and Google

In the year 2011, the so-called Silicon Valley Guru Steve Blank He said that after a year and a half, Microsoft would begin an inevitable crash. Despite the failures of the company in the purchase of Nokia and the little success of its mobile devices, 10 years later, Microsoft is still alive. Likewise, its closest competitors remain the same: Apple and Google.

In Apple’s case, both companies have years of competition in the computer market. In this sense, it is no secret to anyone that the largest market share, especially in the business sphere, is held by Windows computers. However, Apple has brought what would be one of the challenges for Microsoft in 2022 and it is its new M1 processors. While those of Cupertino are venturing into the manufacture of their own chips and a new line of processors, in Redmond they are preparing an alliance with Qualcomm.

For its part, Google represents the greatest competition for Microsoft in an area where it has had to reinvent itself: browsers. From Redmond the old Internet Explorer was buried and the new Microsoft Edge was released, with features that are highly adapted to current needs. However, Chrome is the reference in the browser market and behind it, there are other options that Edge must also compete with. In that sense, another of Microsoft’s challenges for 2022 is to solve the delay they present with their browser, compared to the others.

As we see it, Microsoft has important tasks for 2022 to position itself above its historical competitors. Playing to predict the future in the field of technology is a bit complicated and therefore, we are going to wait how the new year unfolds and what will be the movements of Microsoft.