These are the best keyboard shortcuts to squeeze your conferences in Zoom

Zoom has positioned itself as one of the main players when it comes to video conferencing, especially in the work and corporate environment. And if you have a lot of meetings through this program, you better master it like the most. The truth is that Zoom has a very friendly interface that you won’t take long to control perfectly, but it also hides a series of that will make things much easier for you. Keyboard shortcuts for Zoom that you should know So we have prepared a compilation with the best keyboard shortcuts for Zoom and that you can use on your computer. To see them all, you just have to log in to Zoom Desktop Client, click on your photo profile, going to Settings and clicking on Keypad Shortcuts. But we are going to leave you a summary with the keyboard shortcuts for Zoom in the main operating systems so that you can improve your productivity when using this video conferencing platform. The best keyboard shortcuts for Zoom on Windows or Linux If you use the Microsoft operating system, know that you have a good number of keyboard shortcuts with which to Zoom like never before. F6 – Scroll through Zoom popups Ctrl+Alt+Shift – Move plane to Zoom meeting controls MeetingPageDown – View previous 25 video sequence in gallery view PageUp – View next 25 video sequence in gallery view gallery view.Alt+F1: Switch to active speaker view in a video meeting.Alt+F2: Switch to gallery video view in a video meeting.Alt+F4: Close current window.Alt+V: start/stop video.Alt+A: Mute/unmute audio.Alt+M: Mute/unmute audio for everyone except the host.Alt+S: Open screen sharing window and stop screen sharing.Alt+Shift+S : start/stop new screen sharing.Alt+T: pause or resume screen sharing.Alt+R: start/stop local recording.Alt+C: start/stop cloud recording.Alt+P: pause or resume recording .Alt+N: change camera.Alt+F: enter or exit full screen.Alt+H: show/hide meeting chat panel.Alt+U: show/hide participants panel.Alt+I: open meeting window to invite.Alt+Y: raise/lower hand.Alt+Shift+R: get remote.Alt+Shift+G: stop remote.Ctrl+2: read name of active speaker.Ctrl+Alt+ Shift+H – Show/hide meeting flyouts.ChatAlt+Shift+T – Screenshot.Alt+L – Switch to portrait/landscape viewCtrl+W – Close current chat session.Ctrl+Up – Go to chat previous.Ctrl+Down: Go to the next chat.Ctrl+T: Go to chat with a participant.Ctrl+F: Find.Ctrl+Tab: Go to the next tab (right).Ctrl+Shift+Tab: Go to the previous tab (left).Ctrl+Shift+P: Call the highlighted phone number.Ctrl+Shift+A: Accept incoming call.Ctrl+Shift+E: End current call.Ctrl+Shift+D: Reject incoming call.Ctrl +Shift+M: Mute/unmute microphone.Ctrl+Shift+H: Put call on hold/unmute call on hold. The best keyboard shortcuts for Zoom on Mac If you use an Apple computer, you have these keyboard shortcuts in Zoom: Command(⌘)+W: Close the current window.Command(⌘)+L: Switch to portrait/landscape view, depending on current view.Ctrl+T – Switch from one tab to the next.MeetingCommand(⌘)+J – Join meeting.Command(⌘)+Control+V – New meeting.Command(⌘)+J – Schedule meeting.Command(⌘)+Control+S: Share screen with direct sharing.Command(⌘)+Shift+A: Mute/unmute.Command(⌘)+Control+M: Mute audio for everyone except the host (Available to host only).Command(⌘)+Control+U: Mute audio for everyone except host (Available to host only).Space: Press to talk.Command(⌘)+Shift+V: Launch /stop video.Command(⌘)+Shift+N: Switch camera.Command(⌘)+Shift+S: Start/stop screen sharing.Command(⌘)+Shift+T: Pause or resume screen sharing.Command(⌘) +Shift+R: Start local recording.Command(⌘)+Shift+C: Start cloud recording.Command(⌘)+Shift+P: Pause or resume recording.Command(⌘)+Shift+W: Switch to view active speaker or gallery view, depending on the current view.Ctrl+P – View previous 25 participants in gallery view.Ctrl+N – View next 25 participants in gallery view.Command(⌘)+U – Show/Hide Participant panel Command(⌘)+Shift+H: Show/hide meeting chat panel Command(⌘)+I: Open invite window Option+Y: Raise/lower hand Ctrl+Shift+R : Get remote control.Ctrl+Shift+G : Stop remote control.Command(⌘)+Shift+F : Enter or exit full screen.Command(⌘)+Shift+M : Switch to minimal window.Ctrl+Option +Command+H – Show/hide meeting controls.Ctrl+Shift+R – Get remote control.Ctrl+Shift+G – Stop remote control.Ctrl+\ – Toggle Always show meeting controls option in settings General.Command(⌘)+W: Notice to end or exit the meeting.ChatCommand(⌘)+K: Go to chat with a participant.Command(⌘)+T: Screenshot.Ctrl+Shift+C: call the highlighted phone number.Ctrl+Shift+A: accept incoming call.Ctrl+Shift+D: reject incoming call.Ctrl+Shift+E: end current call.Ctrl+Shift+M: mute/unmute microphone. Ctrl+Shift+H: put call on hold/retrieve call from hold. >