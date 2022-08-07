These are the best city building games

City- video are some of the best out there, and that’s the reality. They help de-stress, keep the mind busy and use different strategies to make your city or village stand as perfect as possible.

The sky is the limit in this type of games, so if you were interested in knowing what they are some of the most successful and interesting titles in the category construction and management of cities, then you can see it.

Cities Skylines

We start with one of the best known options within the category, and it is nothing more and nothing less than Cities Skylines. Launched in 2015, this game has positioned itself as the best of the various platforms, mainly thanks to its large number of modders and the community that always brings new stylesmaps and other assets to the game.

It is available for computers, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PS4so now you know which game to choose if what you want is to build a huge metropolis full of skyscrapers.

Tropic 6

In this title, you will have the role of president of the nation of Tropico, in the Caribbean. There you will be faced with an exotic video game with exciting 3D graphics that will give more life to the process of creating your city, in which you must stay in power no matter what it takes.

In a similar way to what happened in Tropico 5, in this game you will meet 4 different eras: the colonial era, the world wars, the cold war and finally the modern era.

In addition to this, in this installment the players must build small islands within an archipelago, and from there go having a greater focus on infrastructure and thus a better simulation of local citizens. Very interesting title that you can enjoy from your computer, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PS4.

frostpunk

Frostpunk is another of the best-known city-building video games, although with a clearly different theme than the previous titles presented. Set in the year 1886, the world is going through an impressive volcanic winterin which you must take on a leadership role to create and manage a city of survivors.

In it you will have to keep all people in a warm environment, adapting the city to constant improvements, machinery that offers better results, reactors with more capacity, etc. Available for PC, PS4, Xbox One and mobile devices.

SimCity BuildIt

Now, if what you were looking for was a special game that is only available on mobile devices, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to mention SimCity BuildIt. here you have a blank canvas where you can start creating your city in any way you likecreating impressive buildings, profitable businesses and generally a good life for your citizens.

Of course, you must be aware of all the daily problems or inconveniences that arisesuch as solving the issue of sewage, fires, traffic, health issues, among many other things.