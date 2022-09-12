These are the best award-winning indie games on Google Play in 2022 that you should try

If you like video , you know that there is a category of these that you usually like more than any other, and if for you this is the one of the games (independent creations), keep reading because next we will be giving you great news.

Well, a few weeks ago went on to publish the list of finalists of its Indie Games Festival 2022 for Google Playespecially for Europe, Japan and South Korea regions.

- Advertisement -

And it is that being independent games, what is sought is to find different and innovative creations that stand out from the many titles that are on the platform. Therefore, at the beginning of August, Google presented a preliminary list with 20 of the best indie games on the areas of Europe, Japan and South Korea, as we have just mentioned.

Fortunately, this festival already has its finalists, who have been selected taking into account factors such as new game mechanics, settings, themes, etc. However, it should also be made clear that not all of these titles can be downloaded from any regionand if it is possible, the biggest problem will be the languages ​​in which they come.

For example, if you can access the best games in the Japan area, you can enjoy them only in English or directly in Japanese. To this we must also add that almost all the winning titles from South Korea are available only in that region.

Now yes, making all this clear, we are going to know the names of the games that Google has best cataloged within the indie category in this 2022.

Best Indie Games for Europe Region 2022

- Advertisement -

– Dungeons of Dreadrock, from Germany (free).

– Please, Touch The Artwork, from Belgium (4.49 euros).

– Quadline, from Ukraine (free).

Best Indie Games for Japan Region 2022

- Advertisement -

– Catastrophe Restaurant (free).

– RASPBERRY MASH (free).

– SOULVARS (4.59 euros).

Best Indie Games for South Korea Region 2022

– Dungeon Log: Legendary Adventurer (not available for Europe).

– Lost Page – The Beginning of the Bridle (not available for Europe).

– The Greater (not available for Europe).

– Nyang Tower: Square Logic (free).