These are the best antivirus that you can use to protect your mobile in 2022

The protection of all our electronic devices, mainly mobile phones and computers, should be something that you should not lose sight of, and as we well know, evil is always lurking nearby and you never know when an unfortunate hack might happen, Or things like that.

For this reason, it is of vital interest to have some antivirus that is really reliable and safe, and for this reason, this time we will be focusing on the best programs that you can find to protect your mobile in 2022.

avast

Going directly into the matter, we start with a title that you have surely heard in the past thanks to its great performance and reliability, and that is that Avast has more than 25 years in the computer security sector, so you can get an idea of ​​the reputation that this software has.

The app provides alerts when downloading applications that have information infected with spyware or malware, the classic scanner to constantly analyze the device, protection against phishing attacks, etc. You can download this app for free, although like the rest of this type of application, you can also a premium version with more complete functions.

Kaspersky Antivirus

Kaspersky is another of the most recommended antivirus that you can find, having its reliable mobile version that once it detects the presence of viruses on your device, it will start executing its cleaning plans to disinfect the phone from malware, spyware, ransomware, Trojans, etc. In addition to this, it must be said that it has a fairly attractive and minimalist user interface.

Bitdefender Mobile Security

According to various specialized media in the area, Bitdefender is the antivirus with the best performance when it comes to protecting mobile phones against malware attacks, so if this is specifically what you are looking for, this software is for you.

Yes, it must be said that it has the right tools to analyze the files of your mobile and carry out its cleaning, in addition to the fact that it is specially designed to be used by people who want only the antivirus, but not the other tools that you can find in apps like Avast or Kaspersky.

McAfee Security

Last but not least we have McAfee, another of the great antivirus (one of the first to exist) who have a proven track record of getting rid of malware, spyware, and dangerous programs on computers as well as mobiles.

Among its main innovations, McAfee is able to prevent third party access to your personal data with its AntiSpyware technology, in addition to constantly searching for malicious content that intends to enter your device.