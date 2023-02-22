These are the benefits of activating the camera assistant on Samsung Galaxy

- Advertisement -

The cameras which are included in the best high-end phones you have samsung on the market, they are of excellent quality. In addition, the integrated control application is also easy to use – and allows a large number of configuration options. But there is one assistant that many do not use and that is an excellent option to improve the results obtained. We tell you how to use it.

The truth is that this function is very helpful, especially for those who do not want to bother excessively when it comes to getting photos and videos from a high accuracy that take full advantage of the hardware that is included in Samsung terminals. By the way, there is something you must be very clear about: the compatibility of this option is not present in the entire Galaxy range. The models that have wizard access are the following:

Samsung Galaxy S20; Galaxy S21; Galaxy S22; Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy Note20

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Flip4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2; Z-Fold3; Z Fold4

How the assistant is activated on the Samsung Galaxy

The process is extremely simple, since everything is done in the Camera application that is integrated into the One UI interface that is on top of the Android operating system. The steps you have to take so that the help when recording videos and taking photos is effective are the following:

Download the necessary application to be able to use the assistant. This is found in the Samsung store at this link.

Now open the Camera app as usual, and then tap on the gear-shaped icon to access Settings (its location is at the top left).

Scroll down until you find a section called Camera Assistant and, by clicking on it, you will enter a screen where you can choose the help options that you want to activate. Review one by one to choose the ones you need.

With this done, you are done with your Samsung Galaxy.

The help offered by the assistant

The truth is that they are quite numerous and many of them can be vital for you to get the best possible results with your Samsung Galaxy -as long as it is compatible with the assistant-. Thus, for example, there is the possibility of using automatic HDR; going through using a smoothing of the images so that they are visually more striking; and it can even be established that the tool controls the automatic change of lens or that the capture speed is more effective. Something that is very useful, it must be said, is that when using the timer the terminal takes seven photos instead of onewhich will avoid having to repeat the shot because someone has closed their eyes.

