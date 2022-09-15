These are the benefits for the iPhone 14 by using eSIM, do we miss a lot?

- Advertisement -

One of the curiosities that were revealed in the presentation of the new iPhone 14 is that the US and Canadian models arrive exclusively with cards eSIM. Therefore, those that can be considered as traditional cannot be used with them. This has generated that some users are not particularly happy, something that Apple wants to change through some explanations that show the benefits of this decision.

eSIM, also known as virtual SIM, is a Digital version of the cards that are generally used in Spain, and that work together with a chip that the mobile device itself has. This makes it possible to use different profiles or access to operators to access their networks. That is to say, it is like carrying several traditional SIMs inside the terminal, but without the ties of physical change (since the modifications in the active service are made through software).

The reasons for the use of eSIMs

Two are essential. The first is that the digital cards we are talking about are much more secure, because among other things, these cannot be lost independently (because it is not possible to extract them from the phone in question). By the way, this is also quite positive when it comes to theft, which is due to the fact that the terminal is stolen or this is not possible -and disabling remotely is much more feasible-. The second big reason is comfortsince nothing has to be manipulated to change the operator, because this is done by recording the information in the eSIM of the iPhone 14. And, the truth is that this will be a breather for many.

Regarding existing complaints by some US and Canadian users regarding the use of their terminals in other countries, the Cupertino company has indicated that the new iPhone 14 supports no less than 100 types of eSIM from different markets around the world. Therefore, the most normal thing is that you do not have a problem when it comes to going abroad and accessing a global provider -which offers services in many countries around the world-. Of course, there are options like China that are not a possibility, since digital cards are not used in that place.

Are they enough reasons for the iPhone 14?

Well, the truth is that it depends. On the one hand, there are important factors that are positive, and that make the use of iPhones safer anywhere in the world… But, if this is so, the ideal is that the step had been taken to offer the terminals in this way in all the places in the world where it is possible to access an eSIM (an example is Spain). And, this has not been done by Apple, which, surely, five years ago possibly would have forced the operators to make the change to these cards. But now it seems things are not like that.

The truth is that it is a movement that shows a clear commitment to advance, since eSIMs are the future, but perhaps the step of stay in the middle (In some places yes and in others no). Putting into a balance what is earned and what is not, it must be said that right now it is much better not to have a model with eSIM due to the restrictions that exist on supply worldwide. Therefore, not so bad with the sale of the new iPhone 14 with a traditional card in Spain. And, in the future, God will say.

