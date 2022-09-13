These are the battery capacities of the iPhone 14 series: Which model has the largest battery?

Apple launched its latest family of iphones-without-a-charger/">iPhones at the “Far Out” event last week: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Apple claims that the iPhone 14 Plus offers “It offers the greatest autonomy we’ve ever had.” However, the technology giant from Cupertino did not give details about the battery capabilities of this new family.
Now The battery capacities of iPhone 14 series phones have surfaced through a Chinese regulatory database. MacRumors has discovered this listing and the figures match the capacities leaked in June.
These are the battery sizes of the iPhone 14 series and their comparison with the iPhone 13 series:
|iPhone 14 series
|Drums
|iPhone 13 series
|Drums
|–
|–
|iPhone 13mini
|2,406mAh
|iPhone 14
|3,279mAh
|iPhone 13
|3,227mAh
|iPhone 14Plus
|4,325mAh
|–
|–
|iPhone 14 Pro
|3,200mAh
|iPhone 13 Pro
|3,095mAh
|iPhone 14 ProMax
|4,323mAh
|iPhone 13 ProMax
|4,352mAh
The listing also sheds light on the watt-hour (Wh) capacity of each iPhone 14 handset. Here it is compared to the iPhone 13 series.
|iPhone 14 series
|Ability
|iPhone 13 series
|Ability
|–
|–
|iPhone 13mini
|9.34Wh
|iPhone 14
|12.68Wh
|iPhone 13
|12.41Wh
|iPhone 14Plus
|16.68Wh
|–
|–
|iPhone 14Pro
|12.38Wh
|iPhone 13 Pro
|11.97Wh
|iPhone 14 ProMax
|16.68Wh
|iPhone 13 ProMax
|16.75Wh