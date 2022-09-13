HomeMobileiphoneThese are the battery capacities of the iPhone 14 series: Which model...

These are the battery capacities of the iPhone 14 series: Which model has the largest battery?

Apple launched its latest family of iphones-without-a-charger/">iPhones at the “Far Out” event last week: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple claims that the iPhone 14 Plus offers “It offers the greatest autonomy we’ve ever had.” However, the technology giant from Cupertino did not give details about the battery capabilities of this new family.

Now The battery capacities of iPhone 14 series phones have surfaced through a Chinese regulatory database. MacRumors has discovered this listing and the figures match the capacities leaked in June.

These are the battery sizes of the iPhone 14 series and their comparison with the iPhone 13 series:

iPhone 14 series Drums iPhone 13 series Drums
iPhone 13mini 2,406mAh
iPhone 14 3,279mAh iPhone 13 3,227mAh
iPhone 14Plus 4,325mAh
iPhone 14 Pro 3,200mAh iPhone 13 Pro 3,095mAh
iPhone 14 ProMax 4,323mAh iPhone 13 ProMax 4,352mAh

The listing also sheds light on the watt-hour (Wh) capacity of each iPhone 14 handset. Here it is compared to the iPhone 13 series.

iPhone 14 series Ability iPhone 13 series Ability
iPhone 13mini 9.34Wh
iPhone 14 12.68Wh iPhone 13 12.41Wh
iPhone 14Plus 16.68Wh
iPhone 14Pro 12.38Wh iPhone 13 Pro 11.97Wh
iPhone 14 ProMax 16.68Wh iPhone 13 ProMax 16.75Wh

