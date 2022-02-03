These are the Apple TV + movies nominated for the awards …

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has unveiled its list of nominees for the 2022 awards, including three Apple TV+ movies. Apple TV+ productions have been nominated for five awards. CODA it earned three nominations.

swan song Y The Tragedy of Macbeth received one nomination each, according to Variety. For lead actor, Mahershala Ali (Swan Song) is up against Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Adeel Akhtar (Ali & Ava), Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up) and Will Smith (King Richard). All the Best Supporting Actor nominees are BAFTA rookies. Troy Kotsur (CODA) competes with Mike Faist (West Side Story), Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon), Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of the dog).

Categories in which Apple TV+ movies have been nominated

Best Adapted Screenplay:

CODA – Siân Heder

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Dune – Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

The power of the dog – Jane Campion

Principal actress:

Lady Gaga – Gucci House

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – CODA

Renate Reinsve – The worst person in the world

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Tessa Thompson – Passing

Cinematography

Dune – Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen

No time to die – Linus Sandgren

The power of the dog – Ari Wegner

The tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

Apple TV+ productions have garnered more than 200 accolades and 900 nominations since their debut two years ago. About this year’s BAFTAs, Variety notes:

This year’s awards span 48 films, down two from 2021’s 50 titles. In the acting categories, 19 of the 24 nominees receive their first BAFTA nominations. Meanwhile, in the directing category, there is an even split between female and male directors, slightly less than last year, when four of the six directors were women. In general, there is an increase in the number of directors nominated in total in all categories, up to 12 compared to eight in 2021.

BAFTA says the total number of women nominees has risen to 70, which is the highest in the last five years (when reporting for the organization began).

BAFTA organizers plan an in-person event on March 13 at the Royal Albert Hall, where rebel wilson will make her debut as host.

