These are the ADO Bikes offers for Black Friday, electric bicycles at a good price

A few days ago we talked about the ADO Bikes laboratories, with the necessary certificates to guarantee that we are not only talking about price, we are talking about quality in the electric bicycles they manufacture.

Now the news of the brand is back with the offers they have prepared for this Black Friday, offers available right now at this link

During this month of November they offer the best prices of the year, and make it easier to buy additional batteries along with the bike, saving a lot in the process.

They ship locally to Europe, free of charge, in 48 or 72 hours depending on the country.

With a personalized customer service, it is undoubtedly a good option to take into account on these dates.

Featured offers with 20% discount

The two best-selling models are:

A20+ from €769

A20F+ from €949

Other offers

Here are other interesting offers on this date:

A20XE for €1199 €1499

A20FXE for €1469 €1837

A16+ for €699 €875

A16XE for €969 €1215

DECE300C for €1399 €1749

DECE 300 for €1699 €2125

A26+ for €769 €1099

Offers in Batteries

And if you are thinking of buying extra batteries for the bicycle, these are the promotions:

1 – For the A20+ and A20F+, if an extra battery is purchased, it costs 50% (from 299 to 149)

Link: A20+ Battery | A20F+ Battery

2 – For the A20 XE and A20F XE, if an extra battery is purchased, it comes out with a 100 euro discount (from 299 to 199)

Link: A20 XE Battery | A20F XE Battery