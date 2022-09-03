These are the 5 Android phones with the best battery of 2022

Each person usually looks for a specific class of mobile depending on the specifications they want it to have, whether it is an outstanding camera, a top processor on the market or, like many others, a that has an honor grade and that lasts a long time to discharge.

For this reason, today we bring you this interesting article with the 5 that have the best battery in 2022so pay attention because we start at once.

Oukitel WP15

You may not have heard it before, but let us tell you that the Oukitel WP15, evolution of the Oukitel WP13 is a true rugged and durable machine, in every sense of the word. As you can see, the aesthetics of the mobile clearly shows that it is made to withstand all kinds of bumps and fallswhich is something very important in this device.

As for the battery, it is a 15,600 mAh, which is completely crazy because it gives the mobile autonomy for 1300 hours of standby, 130 hours of calls, 247 hours of MP3 music and 35 hours of online video. Yes, you will have to charge it for a long time to get it to 100%, but it will surely be worth it. Get this mobile for 459.99 euros.

Ulefone Power Armor 13

An Ulefone should appear in this list and the position goes to the Ulefone Power Armor 13, another interesting mobile that brings within itself an impressive 13,200 mAh batterywhich supports 33W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 15W reverse wireless charging.

Count with one MediaTek Helio G95 processor, which is perfect for gamingso if you are interested in getting a mobile with specifications, you can opt for the Ulefone Power Armor 13 which is currently priced at 419.99 euros.

DOOGEE S88 Plus

Powerful mobile that has a MediaTek Helio P70 processor, 6.3-inch IPS screen with Full HD+ resolution, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, 48 MP main camera, anti-shock design, among many other things. Certain, which also has an autonomy of 10,000 mAh which will surely prevent you from running out on the street without a battery, and all for 319.99 euros.

ASUS ROG Phone 5

The time has come to present a mobile that turns out to be purely gaming, and we are talking about the ASUS ROG Phone 5. The reality is that since they are phones that are mainly used for gaming, manufacturers usually mount them powerful batteries so that these perform for a few good hours without any problemand this is the case of the ROG Phone 5 itself.

Going to what interests us, the cell phone has a 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charge, in addition to a processor beast such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G, so you can be sure that you will be getting one of the best mobiles on the market. Currently, you can get him for about 849.99 euros.

LITTLE M3

To close this list, the POCO M3 is the one who takes the last available seat thanks to its 6,000 mAh of autonomy that it presents. To this is added a fast charge of 18W that allows you to enjoy a couple of days of use (basic tasks and routine use) quietly.

It is one of the cheapest phones in this ranking (around 185 euros), so if the economic section is an inconvenience for you when buying a phone with a good battery, you can get this POCO M3 with all the certainty that you will have a good device in your hands.