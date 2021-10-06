These are the 3 best free video editors for your cell phone

Do you want to look like a professional? Then use these tips. Many times, when we want to edit a photo or video in our mobile device either because we do not have a computer at hand or simply for ease, we resort to the applications of Google Play or iOS Store , the same ones that have exclusive tools to be able to join, copy, paste or make transitions to our clips.

In an era where short videos that are uploaded to TikTok, YouTube or Instagram are of vital importance, some are looking not only for editors to improve their rendering, but also for them to be totally free or, in the least of the cases, low pay.

It is for this reason that we will provide you with a series of tips so that you can save that clip not only in the resolution that your cell phone has, but also to upload it in 4K or 60 frames so that they look like a professional.

Best of all, you can animate them with a series of transitions, effects, integrate stickers, add a photo, paste a video, among others and thus gain followers for the quality in which you upload your content, especially on social networks.

3 BEST VIDEO EDITORS FOR CELL PHONE

As you know, video editors are in fashion and several terminals have incorporated one into their devices. However, many times these do not have the necessary elements and it is necessary to download one of them. Here we offer you 3 for you to do whatever you want:

KineMaster: It is one of the most famous video editing applications in the world. Through it you will only have to access your gallery and there choose the clips you want to edit. Best of all, you can render from the most basic to the most professional. The only bad thing is that you will have to pay in case you want to remove the watermark from what you want to publish. With payment you can access a catalog of free music, transitions, etc. You can download it at iOS Store and Google play .

Filmora: It is one of the most popular to edit videos, you can even add songs to your clips so that they can be uploaded to any platform you want. The only thing different from KineMaster is that it is quite limited, that is, it does not have resources such as transitions in the free version. The PC version has more details. You can download it at iOS Store and Google play .

Kinemaster is one of the video editors that is used by a large number of people who upload their content to social networks. (Photo: MAG)