These are some trends in technology that will mark 2022

Year after year the advancement in technology surprises us more and more. In this industry predicting the future is complicated, but several analyzes can clarify what will come in the near future. In 2022 some of the innovations that have been worked on in the past will be able to demonstrate whether they are profitable or a failure.

Regarding social networks, experts pay attention to the development of Twitter next year. The platform has not been as consistent as its direct rival, Facebook, causing investors to pay attention to innovations. One of the biggest problems with the network is monetization and how its users prefer to monetize off the network.

In 2022 the “super follower” option it can take hold and be attractive to users and companies. The site also took the step of purchasing the Revue newsletter platform and is integrating it with Twitter, along with other monetization tools. The departure of Jack Dorsey as CEO of the social network may be a positive change of air next year.

Jack Dorsey, former CEO of Twitter. Photo: Getty Images

Blockchain, NFT and Jack Dorsey

This new boost from Twitter has effects on other industries as well. Dorsey had changed the Internet with his social network, but it was not his highest-grossing project. Payment processor Square, the other former CEO company, had a higher rating.

In 2021 they began a series of tweets from Dorsey supporting the blockchain, this being a harbinger of what was to happen. Square changed its name to Block and Dorsey is expected to announce a new blockchain-related subsidiary in early 2022. This move, along with investors such as Peter Thiel from Silicon Valley, keeps the appeal in blockchain growing.

Another point to trust the blockchain in 2022 is the growth of NFTs. This technology has become popular as a way to record blockchain “ownership” of a piece of digital art or object.

Proponents of this technology believe that next year may mean the ultimate growth of the NFT. According to them, this allows artists to have the ability to exhibit and sell their work without intermediaries, protecting intellectual property. On the other hand, those who are against point out that all this is possible without any use of NFT at all and that the laws still do not protect either buyers or artists.





NFT art examples

The return of VR and the growth of indie games

The Metaverse presented by Mark Zuckerberg is taking its first steps, but 2022 is not expected to be its year of adaptation, although it does have an effect on something that Facebook and other companies have tried to implement without success. For that “online life” that is offered, the device that would have to be reborn would be virtual reality (VR) instruments.

Although users have avoided VR due to poor movement, dizziness, and low content, the metaverse appears to have resurrected it. This virtual world is the big fixation on the part of the industry and the ads about virtual reality are expected to flood in the next year.

Virtual reality and video games go hand in hand. Many independent developers will take advantage of this device to publish their projects. It is also expected that the development of indie games will continue to grow, this due to the great success of titles as simple as they are entertaining such as Among Us, Garden Story, Sable, Valheim, among others. A similar series of strong titles is expected to be seen in 2022.



Virtual reality and the metaverse

The podcast will continue to grow, but the newsletters …

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the popularity of podcasts has been growing and it seems that 2022 will be no exception. This format, also closer to the independent, has attracted the attention of large companies that have invested in these spaces, leaving aside traditional media such as radio.

The success of this format is due to three main factors. It is diverse in terms of content and it is not censored, the people who have these podcasts are usually recognized figures and there are many platforms to monetize the projects.

On the other hand, although newsletters or bulletins are having similar success, it is estimated that 2022 may be the year of decline. Platforms like Substack have not proven to be an escape from Twitter for authors, while Twitter continues to generate more users.

Another reason for the possible failure next year is the price of the newsletters. With an average of $ 5, the user is cheaper to pay a subscription to a newspaper than to several newsletters. It is expected that in 2022 the owners of these spaces will make a change to the business model to make it more attractive, otherwise the fall is imminent.

Do you think there is another trend that we should pay attention to? Tell us what it is in the comments.