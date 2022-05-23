These are some of the most complete applications to edit videos from the mobile today

The art of recording quality videos every day is spreading more in society, and that is that whatever the reason for which you must create videos and that they must be well edited, more and more options you have to perform this task.

For this reason, today we will be showing you some of the best mobile apps today that you can use to edit your videos, so without much more to add, let’s go for it.

Kine Master

We started quite strong with this app called KineMaster, which, in case you don’t know it, is a complete video editor that offers different tools and editing options that will help you execute more professional creations. For this, the application has various effects, movement and sound effects, music, transitions and much more.

In addition, something that could be the most remarkable thing about this app is that this editor it is one of the few that can only be used vertically, thus allowing a better view and superior comfort to others. KineMaster is free to download for both Android and iOS mobiles, although to get all its functions you will have to subscribe to its paid version.

InShot

It was impossible for InShot to be left out of this list, and in reality this has been Possibly the most famous mobile video editor of all. Adapting to the needs of any user, InShot presents a very uncomplicated interface that allows you to put texts, stickers, set the speed, add a background image and much more to all your videos.

Without a doubt, we are talking about a great option that you can try for free on Android and iOS, and like most of this type of app, InShot has a premium version to unlock all the tools and remove the watermark.

CapCut

CapCut is another of the best known applications today in the world of mobile editing, and it is that being created by the developers of TikTok, CapCut is a completely free video editor that has enough tools to consider him one of the best.

Among its outstanding tools are those for adding body effects, stickers, audio, filters and until you can eliminate the background that you have behind to put an image that you want. As we already mentioned, CapCut can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.

GoPro Quick

That’s right, GoPro has its own mobile video editing app, and it’s a pretty good and interesting one. Looking at the kind of cameras GoPro typically produces and the genre of videos they typically produce, it’s clear that the GoPro Quik app is primarily designed to apply editing work for adventure, sports and action videos.

It could be said that its basic tools are quite common and can be found in any other app, although the reality is that it does have certain functions such as control the video speed, choose the video fit you like the mostvideos synchronized with music and some other things.

It is free for Android and iOS, although you will have to pay for its subscription to have all settings available.