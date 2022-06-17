These are Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Elon Musk yesterday held the first meeting with Twitter employees since announcing his intention to acquire the company last April and despite the ideas and comings, with “paralysis” of the process included until he received real data on the number of spam accounts that exist in the social network.

Elon Musk held a videoconference meeting with employees of the social network Twitter

The manager appeared at the meeting by videoconference, through his mobile phone, from a hotel room, and had a conversation of more than 30 minutes in which he detailed his plans for the company, thus confirming his intention to continue go ahead with the purchase.

Musk again referred to in the social network there is still not all freedom of expression that he would like, and pointed out that he would like users to be able to express totally incorrect things, but always under the protection of the law. But beyond that, he also gave details about how he understands the future of the social network and what the development of its products would be.

According to the manager, advertising will continue to be an important source of income for Twitter, in addition to potential payment services. In his business model, Musk singled out TikTok for being able to keep users “entertained” and noted that he didn’t want “Twitter to be a boring social network.”

In fact, he also gave the example of WeChat, the most successful instant messaging platform in China, converted into a true ecosystem of applications in which sales and electronic commerce are also practiced. The manager wants Twitter to be something similar, a platform in which commercial transactions also take place.

Monetization is essential for the manager, who also pointed out as a focus the grow in number of users. In this sense, he set the figure of 1,000 million users as a goal, and pointed to YouTube as an example to follow for its huge base of content creators, while being able to be profitable.

Twitter -or rather, Elon Musk- wants to be able to entertain users, grow in terms of the number of tweeters and be able to obtain profitability with quality content. At the same time, he reiterated his desire that any algorithm used on Twitter to order content be open source, so that users can transparently see how it goes viral or not on the social network.

Among other suggestions, Elon Musk also pointed out the possibility that users had to pay to verify themselves on the social network and obtain the blue badge. He also confirmed his interest in ensuring that bots do not have as easy a time as they have up to now to be able to operate in the social network.