These are all the Huawei news at MWC 2022: laptops, printers and more

The Mobile World Congress 2022 has already started and little by little we are getting to know the news from the main manufacturers. We have already told you about the new family of Samsung laptops and now it is Huawei’s turn, which this year has presented all kinds of novelties: laptops, desktop computers, a printer…

The most remarkable product? His Huawei MateBook X Pro laptopa beast that has a clear objective: to become the best alternative to Apple’s MacBook Pro.

This is the Huawei MateBook X Pro

enlarge photo Huawei MateBook X Pro huawei

We talk about a product that will be priced at 1899 eurosand that if you book it you can get a MatePad 10.4 tablet with a wireless keyboard as a gift and an extension of the warranty for an additional year.

We will start by talking about your screen with Real Color FullView technology and a resolution of 3120 x 2080 pixelss to offer a high-quality multimedia section. To this we must add touch capacity so that you can use it as a tablet or as a laptop depending on your needs.

In addition, it hasn 90 Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness, plus a 1500:1 contrast to make it a perfect model to work with. Are you going to watch movies? You will enjoy the best sound thanks to its system with 6 speakers compatible with 3D sound. Highlight its 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of internal storage.

This is the Huawei MateBook E

One step further down we have the new Huawei MateBook E convertible, a model with 12.6-inch Real Color FullView OLED display and that stands out for its lightness: it only weighs 709 grams.

This convertible (its screen is touch) has an 11th generation Intel processor and 65W fast charge. It also offers support for the M-Pencil, making it perfect for drawing or working with this equipment.

Huawei MateStation X

enlarge photo Huawei MateStation X design huawei

We go to the new Huawei All-in-One, the Huawei MateStation X. A perfect product for working from home and whose great exponent is a very attractive design that includes a minimum thickness so that you can place it wherever you want.

It has a 28.2-inch screen and 4K resolution, in addition to an AMD Ryzen 5008H processor accompanied by 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB internal SSD. Its price? 2199 euros.

Huawei surprises with an electronic ink screen

enlarge photo Huawei MatePad Paper huawei

another one of the great Huawei news at MWC 2022 is the Huawei MatePad Paper, an electronic ink printer. It features HarmonyOS 2 and boasts 32 levels of backlighting so you can read comfortably. Beware, you can also take notes on this 10.3-inch device and weighing only 360 grams. It will come at a price of 499 euros.

Huawei PixLab X1 Multifunction Printer

enlarge photo huawei pixel lab huawei

The Shenzhen-based company has also introduced the Huawei PixLab X1, an NFC printer so you can comfortably send documents from your mobile. Plus, all you have to do is lift the scanner lid and the scanned document is automatically sent to the device of your choice.

Huawei SoundJoy

Finally, the company has presented the loudspeakers Huawei SoundJoy, a 20 W model and that can be synchronized with another unit to offer stereo sound. All you have to do is shake them. They have 8800 mAh to guarantee great autonomy and resistance to water and dust through their IP67 certification. Its price? 149 euros.

