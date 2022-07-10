These are 5 of the cheapest cloud storage providers with the best benefits

Whether you need the space to sync files between your devices or just for your computer, they’re different. the cheap and reliable options that can be found of cloud storage providers.

These alternatives may be able to provide you with 100 GB, 1 TB and even other amounts for prices that, according to current trends, they are not so excessive and offer quite a few benefitsso today we will be presenting the top 5 cheapest and most reliable storage providers.

google drive

We start with what turns out to be the jewel in the crown by default, and in case you didn’t know, Google Drive is capable of offering all its consumers up to 15 GB of storage totally free. That’s right, there is no better offer than get a fairly decent amount of GB at zero cost And they will certainly help you.

Now, in case you want to get a larger amount of storage space, Drive paid plans They start at 4.68 euros per month (50 GB), 9.36 per month (2 TB) or 15.60 per month (5 TB), each plan with its different benefits.

iCloud+

We now switch sides and land on iCloud, Apple’s storage provider which, oddly enough, turns out to be the service with the cheapest plan available. Once you run out of the 5 GB that iCloud offers you for free, you can upgrade to the 50 GB plans for 0.99 euros, 200 GB for 2.99 or 2 TB for 9.99.

Of course, you must bear in mind that since it is an Apple service, the most logical thing is that you must use it on iPhone, iPod and Mac devices.

pCloud

The interesting thing about pCloud is that it has been the only major cloud storage provider to offer a 500GB planwhich you can access for 4.99 per month or you can also choose the 500 GB lifetime plan for 175 euros for a single payment.

If the latter does not convince you, you can choose other monthly or annual plans that include a larger amount of GB.

MediaFire

MediaFire is another of the best known cloud storage providers on the internet, and one of its main attributes is the have the cheapest 1 TB plan among all providerswith a price of 3.75 euros per month or also 40 euros for 100 TB per month, which has been quite decent based on what it offers.

Of course, MediaFire does not offer a desktop application for the computer, so you will have to do everything from its page, and the second thing is that It has deficiencies in the security and privacy sectionsat least compared to the level in which other providers are.

Microsoft 365

We could not close this list without including Microsoft’s cloud storage service, because if you have Microsoft Office, you can choose to purchase best 1TB OneDrive storage planthe Microsoft 365 Personal plan that is priced at 69 euros per month.

In addition to being able to use the space in the OneDrive cloud, you would have the benefits of having Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and Editor at your disposal, so It would be a pretty round business if you use these programs.

Extra: We have decided to include Internxt in the list, a service that has cheap and quality storage.