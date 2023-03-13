These are 5 of the best humidifiers you can get for your home

Did you know that humidifiers can relieve nasal congestion, coughs, cold and allergy symptoms, neutralize viruses in the air, as well as hydrate the plants in your home? That’s right, these attractive devices are capable of doing all this and also to reduce environmental dryness, thanks to its continuous emission of aromatized cold steam.

That being said and knowing that humidifiers They can give a special touch to your bedroom, living room or your home in generalToday we bring you 5 of the best models that we have found on Amazon and that you can buy for quite affordable prices.

LtYioe Humidifier

We start with an attractive cool mist humidifier that, thanks to its size and portable design, is perfect if you need to move it around the room, in your home, in the car, etc. As such, it has two humidification modes: el continuous mode that automatically turns off when it has been running for 4 hoursand the intermittent mode that does it but at 6 hours.

It’s pretty quiet and runs on USB power, which makes things a lot easier, plus it’s It is available in up to 4 different colors. Its price? The impressive sum of 12.90 euros on Amazon.

Cecotec Pure Aroma 300 Yang

We now turn to a humidifier that has a more rustic, minimalist and basic skeleton in general with a wood finish, perfect to have it in the office or to be in your living room combining with your furniture and your decoration. It has ultrasonic technology that allows aromatherapy and also has up to 7 different LED color effects, not to mention its 6-hour autonomy.

Its water tank is 300 ml and it has a timer of up to 10 hours, so yes, this is a Quite an interesting option that you can currently get for 23.90 euros on Amazon.

LEVOIT Dual 200S

If you are looking for a top humidifier and want to make a slightly larger investment when buying one, the LEVOIT Dual 200S is the device you were looking for. For 69.99 euros on Amazon, you can buy this complete humidifier that It has ultrasonic technology, a 3-liter water tank and an autonomy of up to 25 hours of use..

as such is found designed to work perfectly in spaces from 10 to 27 m2In addition, its functions can be configured from the VeSync app and it is compatible with Google Home and Alexa.

Xiaomi Smart Humidifier 2

Xiaomi is also present in this post with its Smart Humidifier 2, a very interesting device that, through UV-C ultraviolet rays and silver ion antibacterial technology, is capable of eliminating 99.9% of bacteria. It also has a 4.5 liter water tank and is capable of releasing up to 350 ml of steam per hour.

Its autonomy amounts to 35 hours of continuous use (with a full water tank) and manages to control excess humidity in the roomoffice or space where you install it, all this for 59.99 euros on Amazon.

Smart Devil Humidifier

In case you want to see another option that is a little more low-cost, here is this Smart Devil Humidifier for 21.99 euros that you can easily get on Amazon. Despite its water tank (500 ml) turns out to be more limited compared to previous modelsit has various interesting functions such as automatic shutdown in periods between 12 and 18 hours, as well as when water is needed inside.

It also features a wide-opening design and its 45-degree angled nozzle has been created so that it can release the mist evenly and continuously.