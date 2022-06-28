These alternatives to Google Maps for mobile deserve that you give them a try

It has been with us for many years and is the main navigation and address query app for the vast majority of users. However, and despite the number of tricks that Maps has, you may be tired or just want to discover new apps that do similar functions on your Android.

Well, in this post we have compiled for you 7+1 apps available on Google Play and that they may even make you forget about Google Maps. At the very least, they will put you in serious doubt, since there are highly recommended options, especially for car navigation.

A look at…

13 TRICKS to get the MAX out of GOOGLE MAPS

Waze, the most popular alternative for navigation

alternatives-to-Google-Maps-for-mobile- -that-you.jpg 450w, https://i.blogs.es/8886aa/waze/650_1200.jpg 681w, https://i.blogs.es/8886aa/waze/1024_2000.jpg 1024w, https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/These-alternatives-to-Google-Maps-for-mobile-deserve-that-you.jpg 1366w" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/These-alternatives-to-Google-Maps-for-mobile-deserve-that-you.jpg" alt="Waze"> alternatives-to-Google-Maps-for-mobile- -that-you.jpg 450w, https://i.blogs.es/8886aa/waze/650_1200.jpg 681w, https://i.blogs.es/8886aa/waze/1024_2000.jpg 1024w, https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/These-alternatives-to-Google-Maps-for-mobile-deserve-that-you.jpg 1366w" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/These-alternatives-to-Google-Maps-for-mobile-deserve-that-you.jpg" alt="Waze">

It is almost certainly the most used alternative to Google Maps for GPS navigation in the car. And it is that Waze offers some added features that the Google app does not have, such as recording your own voice instructions, seeing the exact price of tolls or creating speed alerts. In addition, it has a very minimalist interface to focus on driving, available even in Android Auto.

Waze Navigation and Traffic Alibaba arrives at 11.11 sunken in the stock market and growing less in Spain Price: Free

Developer: Waze

Download at: google play

OsmAnd, one of the most private and with a lot to offer

It is worth that Google Maps has already had the option to download offline maps for years, being a star feature of OsmAnd. However, in this you will find much more, being able to establish favorite routes, find a much more realistic interface even in its relief view and even allowing you to adapt your routes to the dimensions of your vehicle. In addition, it is a completely private app and does not collect personal data.

OsmAnd — Offline Maps and GPS Price: Free

Developer: OsmAnd

Download at: google play

HERE WeGo, the most complete interface during the routes

Inherited from the old Nokia, this is one of the apps that best serves as an alternative to the Google app due to the amount of options offered during navigation. And it is that it not only allows us to see basic data such as the time it takes or the speed, but also to consult police reports, cameras and more. All this, updated live.

HERE WeGo: Maps & Navigation WhatsApp: How to change the font color in messages? Price: Free

Developer: HERE Apps LLC

Download at: google play

Moovit is perfect for public transportation

This is one of the apps that best manage public transport routes, even improving what is seen on Google Maps by focusing on it. Its functions range from displaying the best routes combining different transports to offering the price of each ticket so that you know in advance how much it will cost you. It even takes into account the time and speed at which you walk for the calculation.

Moovit: Bus and train schedules Price: Free

Developer: Moovit

Download at: google play

Maps.me, standing out in choice of hiking trails

If you are used to doing hiking routes more or less frequently, Maps.me should not be missing from your mobile. And it is that, apart from functions that every map app has in reference to routes by car or public transport, it is one of the most specialized in walking routes through nature trailsand can be used even without an Internet connection.

MAPS.ME: Offline maps GPS Nav Price: Free

Developer: MAPS.ME (CYPRUS) LTD

Download at: google play

OpenStreetMap, a website created by and for users

This is not really an application, but a web page. It is true that this makes it relatively more uncomfortable, but if you save it in favorites you will be able to access one of the apps that has a greater number of maps and data provided by users in the purest Wikipedia style.

OpenStreetMap Price: Free

Developer: OpenStreetMap

Enter from the browser: Official Web

Google Earth is the ideal alternative to “fly over” places

In Google Maps we find a good satellite view with which to explore places, but its sister Google Earth goes further. In this you will find all distraction removed of the interface and excellent 360º travel functionality with Street View included, being valid for virtually traveling to large cities or small towns and natural landscapes.

Google Earth Price: Free

Developer: Google LLC

Download at: google play

Tripadvisor as manager of reviews in establishments

It is worth that a priori it seems a very different app to Google Maps. Of course. However, it considerably improves one of the star functions of recent years in the Google app: reviews in restaurants, museums and many more establishments. Surely you already know it, but if not, it will make up for you to take a walk through it to get to know any type of place better before going, being able to also contribute and being an essential app for your vacations.