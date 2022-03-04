These actions can cause you to be expelled from WhatsApp

WhatsApp is a very useful messaging app to establish communication with other people regardless of their geographical location. In this sense, WhatsApp offers you a wide variety of tools to complement your conversations such as stickers, gifs, sending audio and video, as well as sending documents in different formats.

All of this makes WhatsApp recognized as one of the most popular messaging apps on the market. However, all the actions you carry out on this platform must be subject to the conditions that govern the use of this service.

If you break any of the rules established in this section, you will be kicked out and blocked from the app. In this way, WhatsApp can guarantee its users an environment where their conversations are safe and their personal data is not used by others for malicious purposes or without their consent.

Next, we offer you a list of those actions that can cause permanent exclusion from WhatsApp, so that you take them into account and thus avoid being part of this statistic:

Send content with malware and malicious files.

Sending phone numbers without the consent of the person who owns that number, as well as sending unwanted messages.

Automatically created accounts (bots).

Sharing profile pictures, statuses, or personal information about another person without their consent.

Sending unwanted mass and automatic messages.

Use modified versions of WhatsApp like GB WhatsApp or WhatsApp Plus.

abuse the function broadcast messages may cause recipients to report your profile.

may cause recipients to report your profile. Attempt to make modifications to the WhatsApp code.

WhatsApp has functions to denounce (report) content, and the last 5 chat conversations of the application can be saved so that the corresponding internal team can verify if there has been a crime or not. When a conversation is reported, this message appears commenting on those details.

On the other hand, it is important to bear in mind that if no one reports a message, it is difficult for WhatsApp to find out that there has been a punishable use, but if WhatsApp is used to create automatic accounts or send spam, it can be blocked without the need for a report. or complaint of any kind.