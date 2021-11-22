These accessories will turn your home into the best entertainment site

With the arrival of the holidays, the tradition of renovating our homes for the following year begins to reverberate among us. Among all of them, thinking about the upcoming celebrations, one of the best alternatives we have to renovate the house is to update the entertainment accessories that allow us to enjoy all the comforts that our home offers us.

These are the best home entertainment accessories you can buy this season

Here at TekCrispy we know that even if the goal is clear, it can be a bit difficult to decide exactly what we want to invest in this season. For that reason, we bring you this small list of the best home entertainment accessories that you should have in your home:

Smart LED lights, to set your home according to your preferences

One of the first home entertainment accessories that we should recommend to you is smart LED lights. We know well that its use has become popular in recent years, but just any set of lights will not offer you the same results.

For this reason, we especially recommend the version of almost 5 meters from the Kasa Smart brand. In addition to offering you the possibility to adjust its length for the space as you need it, it has high brightness and saturation for its 16 million colors that will remain at the top for at least 25 thousand hours.

The polyimide light strip can be controlled via WiFi using the Kasa app or Google Assistant or Alexa voice controls. In this way, for less than $ 20, you will have an electrical installation that will adjust to your wishes in terms of brightness, coloration, effects and even duration of its periods of activity.

If you want to add this accessory to your home repertoire, you can get it through the following link.

Bluetooth speakers, to fill you with music during the holidays

On the other hand, another of the home entertainment accessories that we cannot leave out are the Bluetooth speakers. By now, these elements have become a necessity in practically any home due to the wide range of functionalities that they can have.

Among all the existing brands, one that we can recommend is the one known as Bestisan. She offers 80V speakers with a “cinema sound bar” system. In other words, it packs 80 watts of power to fill an entire room with surround sound.

The wireless speaker system connects via Bluetooth 5.0 signals. Likewise, it also offers the possibility of remote control via infrared.

As if that were not enough, the equipment also comes with three different sound controls that you can adjust according to the audio needs you have at the time. In case you want to try it, you can get it for just under $ 83, or get a discount of up to 15% with an Amazon coupon.

Voice remote control, to keep everything in order from one place

Moving on to the selection, another suggestion that we couldn’t leave out is the Fire TV Stick 4K voice remote. Currently, the team is in promotion, so it is offered at 50% of its price, reaching just $ 25.

The system offers support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 +. Also, the voice controls work through the Alexa smart assistant, so it could also be used to manage other smart objects in the house, such as the Kasa Smart LED lights that we mentioned before.

As if that weren’t enough, the team also offers access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, Peacock and the like. Of course, each of them could come with a separate subscription charge. In any case, you can also enjoy free content through other platforms such as SLING TV, YouTube TV, Pluto TV, IMDb TV and others.

Generalized lighting control, so that the light always suits the moment

Finally, one home entertainment accessory that we simply need to mention is the lighting control switches. With models like the TP-LINK Smart WiFi Switch you can have a total monopoly on the distribution of light in your home with just a few taps on your phone screen.

As if that were not enough, they are also compatible with voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant and Cortana. Currently, the 3-unit package of Kasa Smart is on a discount, offering for less than $ 32. So, if you want to take the opportunity to make your home even more comfortable, this is the perfect time.